Michael Lewis and Rebecca Anderson kiss outside the Gretna Green Blacksmith’s Celebrity Shop on their Valentine’s Day wedding on February 14, 2013, in Gretna, Scotland. Gretna Green is one of the most popular wedding destinations in Scotland.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Mark the groans and groans of the haters of the day. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And as February 4th approaches, it’s not uncommon to hear a host of complaints from romantically challenged parties, partners and colleagues. (You know who you are.)

These are the people complaining about the cards. Fret for floral prices. And, state out loud that they don’t need a Hallmark celebration to remind them to tell their special someone that they are really special. Now, legend has it that some of these rare, exquisite creatures exist; those who remember to share appreciation and thanks on a regular basis – those who treat every day like Valentine’s Day.

But for the rest – we who are overwhelmed with work, homework, and family; who usually forget to say “thank you” when the partner removes debris or cleanses the bathtub – Valentine’s Day is worth celebrating. There. I said it. Oh, the horrors! Imagine. Days are set a day to remind us that it is good to say to those we love that we truly love them. But after reading / scanning a whole bunch of articles (OK, there were actually three) on why your Valentine’s Day gift or card is important, here’s a quick summary:

It makes those you care about feel special.

It can strengthen a relationship.

It can improve a loved one’s self-esteem.

It can brighten someone’s day.

Now before those anti-Valentiners get into complete rage, let me just say that they are right about some things. There are indeed florists who double or triple the price of their posts. (That’s a bad thing.) But a quick check at a supermarket yesterday showed me that there are reasonable growth prices. (That’s a good thing.) And, if the roses are out of one’s budget, no worries. A bright bouquet of daffodils was selling for just $ 2.99.

If the price of Valentine’s cards makes you want to pass out, keep it steady. Just take a deep breath and think about doing something free and fantasy. Secret love notes in a bag or pocket can make anyone’s day. BTW, given the difficult times retailers face these days, I don’t let it down, but I even know a Calgarian who has taken her husband to the store’s line of cards. There, they browse Valentine’s Day cards, select cards for each other, share them, and then place them back on the shelf.

Hoopla around Valentine’s Day all began as early as the 14th century, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The Romans had to hold a festival called Lupercalia in mid-February. It was a celebration of spring, fertility, and matchmaking for men who wanted women, through some sort of archaic lottery draw. In a joyous twist, animals like wolves would be sacrificed as part of the celebration.

Legends vary from how the day got its name to Valentine because the name Valentine was not that rare. There was a Valentine who secretly married couples so that men would not have to fight in the Roman wars. The emperor had decided that marriage was a distraction for young soldiers, so he stopped it, according to the Digest reader. Another story tells the tale of a martyred priest who was imprisoned and befriended by a young woman who was the daughter of a prison guard. He wrote her a letter, signed “by your Valentine.”

A Victorian-era Valentine’s Day card located in the Museum of London.

Wikipedia

Whatever the inspiration, Valentine’s cards began appearing in the 1500s. Two centuries later, companies began producing commercial Valentine’s Day, and celebrations on February 14 began to grow in scope, as these quick facts show:

More than 36 million boxes of heart shaped chocolates are sold across North America each year on February 14th. History.com says the Valentine’s Day chocolate tradition was started by Richard Cadbury, in 19th century Britain.

History.com also says that those iconic sweetheart “heart-shaped” cakes started as a throat slit. But the creator’s brother figured out a way to stamp the messages on candies and make them heart-shaped. Now, about 8 billion are sold each year.

In terms of the number of cards exchanged, Valentine’s Day ranks second at Christmas.

In terms of the number of flower bouquets sold, Valentine’s Day ranks second on Mother’s Day.

Another great thing about Valentine’s Day is that it’s not just for couples. You have to love those sassy gals who now celebrate February 13th as Galentine Day – a day for women to celebrate each other and their friendships. And when it comes to February 14th, the group of people who get the most number of cards are the teachers.

Valentine’s Day is truly a day to show anyone you care that you are thinking about them. And, hey, that wouldn’t seem like such a bad idea. Happy Valentine!

A florist arranges rose flowers in a store before Valentine’s Day, February 11, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

ARUN SANKAR /

AFP via Getty Images

