Dave Ildefonso wants to improve his chances of representing the country at major international events and will return home after two seasons at National U in the UAAP at Ateneo.

Several sources reported to the Inquirer that former Ateneo junior star and son of PBA legend Danny Ildefonso NU had already asked for permission to leave the Bulldogs to return to Ateneo and play for trainer Tab Baldwin, who went to last year Director of Gilas was appointed Pilipinas program.

“It will be completed this weekend, but he has already made the decision to return to Ateneo,” said the source, who is familiar with the process of Ildefonso’s move.

The Bulldogs had tried to persuade Ildefonso to stay because he was still three years into the game. No less than NU chairman Hans Sy met the young star last Wednesday. But a revision of the trainer, in which his father, a co-trainer, got the shoe, forced Dave to rethink his situation. Another source near the cager told the inquirer that Ildefonso wanted to develop his game under Baldwin in the hope of increasing his chances of appearing in the national team.

Goldwyn Monteverde has taken on the coaching job for Bulldogs and replaces Jamike Jarin. Dave’s older brother Shaun will play his last year for the Bulldogs next season.

Sources also confirmed that the younger Ildefonso also met Baldwin at the end of last month.

Baldwin tried to recruit Ildefonso two years ago after an outstanding high school career. He was called to the Mythical Five and won a UAAP junior championship with several current Ateneo players like SJ Belangel.

