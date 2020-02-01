advertisement

Historical success can only be achieved by men with rare talent. In Kanpur’s Green Park, when 21-year-old Hyderabadi put Mohammed Azharuddin aside Neil Foster to reach his third century in so many tests he played, the ball of cricket was at his feet.

The 40,000 spectators gave him the longest ovation in test history, as I did with the sporty English field players led by their ever smiling captain David Gower. The rest of the Indian troop cheered with a “bhangra”. The Kanpur test belonged to Azharuddin, who retired despite his magical 122 victory and won England 2-1.

No one has ever thundered like Azharuddin in the international cricket scene before. The young man’s striking genius soon became apparent when, after the early loss of Gavaskar by India, he achieved a relegation instead of the out of shape Vengsarkar. Azharuddin went straight into his elegant punches as he waited for the field’s slowness to make him play more and play later than usual.

Preference for on-side play: Like almost all big batsmen, Azharuddin prefers side-play. The hits between the middle and square legs behind the medium-speed cones left even the brilliant English field players dazed and confused when the ball screamed at four. And when the speedsters dropped the ball just before the stump, Azharuddin’s right leg came for wild rectangle cuts.

All the qualities that make a great batsman are in him: serenity, determination, patience when choosing the right ball, speed of the eye and playing back and being late. Above all, the boy is so humble and humble that he rarely opens his eyes to meet with you. These eyes, which are placed in his baby face, are meant to hit balls that hit him. Before Tong Azharuddin the emperor may be named among the batsmen.

Take over spinner

Azharuddin’s second wicket partnership of 150 runs with Srikkanth took place almost every minute when a review was made of some of the most accurate spin bowling games I’ve seen on Edmonds and Pocock on an unhelpful pitch: both with the One Ancient Principle : Bowling in the field and letting the ball drop a shadow for the drive, but not short enough for the batsmen to sit back and take advantage of the width of the fold. Their control was so great that, along with Cowans on the first day of Vengsarkar fights, they allowed only 63 runs in the past 150 minutes.

Srikkanth typically hits a four while knocking in two steps in the first innings. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVE

Due to his persistence, Vengsarkar held on to the slowness of the course, which was not suitable for his forefoot play. His slower goal than that of Ravi Shastri [150 minutes over 59] was primarily the reason why India failed to score enough points on day two to explain this.

Kapil’s explosion

It was only when Vengsarkar was 70 that he showed his old form through a few attacks that led him to his ninth test century. Only the anger of Kapil Devs 42 increased India’s hit rate. England’s batsmen went methodically to India’s 553s: their first target was 354 to save their successors. The chase was led by reliable opening player Tim Robinson, whose 365-minute deficit to 96 was responsible for a solid foundation to save the game.

With brave left-hander Fowler coming out of a hospital bed to stroke 69, the openers saw England start at 156. Mike Gatting scored a solid 62. David Gower finally came in well and showed a skillful display of defensive blows when he did used the gaps in the field to compile 78. All English batsmen played according to the plan to just stay on the wicket and to fix the numerous loose deliveries.

Sudden slump

While England was slowly on the way to safety on the fourth day, debutant Gopal Sharma gave visions to let England follow. Lunch on a comfortable 232 for three England dropped to 286 for six when Sharma’s off-spin removed Gatting, Cowdrey, and Downton. But Edmonds stopped the slide when he helped Gower with a bold 49 in a run of 100 runs.

When Vengsarkar passed the 70s mark, he found his timing. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVE

As soon as the successor was saved, competition interest disappeared. Azharuddins Hammerjack 54, who didn’t drop out within 40 minutes in the second innings, got the shot going when he drove Cowans straight ahead for a four-goal hit.

If places like this are no longer available for this test, they may prove to be a graveyard for Indian cricket: They help neither the bowlers nor the batsmen play shots. Such places are the safest way to prevent young people from cricket.

India surpassed

After dropping the first test in Bombay, England returned to outperform India in all areas of the game. It used an attack that lacked penetration, the field was consistently loose and the hits had dropped to a low level, especially in Delhi and Madras. While he sometimes looked menacing, Sivaramakrishnan often tended to fluctuate in line and length. The young person has to spend many hours of hard work to gain more control. The fact that India has tried two off-spinners in the series is a clear indication that there is no outstanding bowler of this type. Kapil Dev remains our main source for breaking the opposition.

Find of the tour

For England, Mike Gatting dominated the blow. The find of the tour was Tim Robinson. From everything I’ve seen of him, I rate him high, although he’s not yet been tested against hostile pace on bouncy and fast pitches. But to me he seems to have the qualities of becoming another Geoff boycott.

Edmonds and Pocock brought their years of experience to trouble Indian batsmen after England’s usual opening attack used the new ball. England’s great fielding made her rather unhostile attack look better than it was. The series was played in a remarkably sporty spirit, without the mood on the field flaring up and without questioning referee decisions. For this, the two captains Sunil Gavaskar and David Gower have to pay homage.

This story was first published in Sportstar on February 2, 1985

