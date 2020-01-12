advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about this week after one of his candles sold out in his online shop. The film star has a website, Goop, that advertises his lifestyle.

Interested consumers have the opportunity to buy some products and have recently introduced a candle with a very peculiar fragrance.

“It smells like my vagina” is the name of the candle, which costs $ 75 in the digital store and is already sold out. “It smells like my vagina,” is how Paltrow called the product since I was selecting candles. That was the smell.

There are no units left at the moment, but they promise that they will return soon.

