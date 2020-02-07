advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Isa Molde is returning to the University of the Philippines as a better and more experienced volleyball player.

There was doubt as to whether Molde, season 78’s top rookie, would return to the Fighting Maroons for one last time in UAAP season 82 after the team’s disappointing exit last season.

“When the UAAP season ended, I wasn’t sure, but I finally decided I would return,” said Molde, who is Filipino in her fifth year of college.

“When we were at Motolite, I just focused on it and I really didn’t want to think too much about the UAAP,” said Molde, whose fighting maroons ended season 81 with a 6-8 record in 5th place.

Molde played for Motolite in the Premier Volleyball League with Diana Carlos from Fighting Maroons, Maristela Layug, Jessma Ramos, Aieshelaine Gannaban and the recently completed Ayel Estrañero.

But in the end, Molde decided to return UP with additional insights from their club workload, where UP head coach Godfrey Okumu is also their coach.

“Coach wanted us to come back and he knows us so well that we think the same thing,” said Molde. “He believes it is vital for us, and for us too, that we return to the team because we had that club experience.”

“We learned a lot there and he wants us to come back and apply what we have learned here in UP.”

UP’s failed attempt to reach Season 81’s Final Four was seen as a disappointment, especially given the Fighting Maroons’ successes in 2018 when they won two off-season titles.

“This year, my goal for the team is to improve teamwork so much that we can help each other quickly when morale wears off,” said Molde.

It also helps that Molde returns to UP with Carlos and Justine Dorog, with whom she has been on the team since their first year.

“It is a great help that they have been there from the start because when I have personal problems I go to them for help and advice,” said Molde.

