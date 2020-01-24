advertisement

The Sylmar High School soccer field was converted to an Olympic venue on Friday, January 24, when the Los Angeles Unified Young Athletes, in partnership with Special Olympics in Southern California, hosted the Special Olympics Festival for Preschool Children in LAUSD.

King Edwards of Valerio Elementary School is delighted to be participating in the parachute action at the Special Olympics Festival for Preschool Children at Sylmar High School on Friday, January 24, 2020. The Young Athletes event is designed to target students ages 3 and up up to 5 years of age introduce skills and playful activities that promote physical, cognitive and social development for the future. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Jesus Perez from elementary school on Shirley Avenue scored a direct hit on the water polo at the Special Olympics Festival for Preschoolers at Sylmar High School on Friday, January 24, 2020. The event for young athletes is designed to teach students aged 3 to 5 the sporting skills and to play activities that promote physical, cognitive and social development for the future. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Leah Sanchez of Shirley Avenue Elementary School works her way through the agility course at the Special Olympics Festival for Preschool Children at Sylmar High School on Friday, January 24, 2020. The Young Athletes event is designed for students ages 3 to 5 Years of sporting skills bring you to activities that promote physical, cognitive and social development for the future. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Children race under the falling parachute at the Special Olympics Festival for Preschool Children at Sylmar High School Friday, January 24, 2020. The Young Athletes Event is designed to introduce students aged 3 to 5 into athletic skills and physical, cognitive, and playful activities promote social development for the future. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Prakash Nethra chases bubbles at the Special Olympics Festival for Preschool Children at Sylmar High School Friday, January 24, 2020. The Young Athletes Event is designed to introduce students ages 3 to 5 into athletic skills and activities that involve physical, cognitive and promote social development for the future. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)



Young Athletes’ efforts teach students between the ages of 3 and 5 the sporting skills and play activities that promote physical, cognitive and social development.

According to Patrick Merrill, Adaptive Sports Instructor at LAUSD, “They will go from station to station and work on object control and motor skills that will help them develop all of their gross motor skills and get closer to them in terms of socialization and team play Future.”

More than 100 students from 14 schools in the north of LAUSD attended the event.

The children spent time at various sports stations, including parachute, kick ball, rocket pounding, ball throwing and an agility course.

The lessons went from station to station so that every student could take part in all events.

“It’s a great event. It’s very practical for the kids and everyone smiles all the time,” said Sasha Araujo, mother of Xander Araujo of Blythe Elementary at Canoga Park.

“Xander has a lot of energy,” she added, “and that’s perfect for him.”

