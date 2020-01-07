advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres officially makes her parody of “The Masked Singer” in the upcoming Fox series.

Celebrities will show off their dancing skills in Fox’s upcoming “The Masked Dancer”, a competition show produced by Ellen DeGeneres based on the breakout reality competition series “The Masked Singer”.

Participants will perform unique dances while adorned with elaborate costumes and face masks so that the audience can guess their identity. The new series was definitely a spin-off, but it came into existence after the often dancing presenter of “The Ellen Show” debuted a parody segment of “The Masked Singer” In previous mask dance segments were stars like Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and Ken To see Jeong.

“It will be as fun and exciting as” The Masked Singer “but with a lot more crumping,” said DeGeneres in a statement. “And I can’t wait!”

The Masked Singer, which ran its first and second seasons last year, has attracted a significant number of viewers to Fox. Most episodes from both seasons reached more than 10 million viewers, and the show will return for season 3 on February 2 after the Super Bowl LIV. A release date for “The Masked Dancer” has not been released.

As for DeGeneres, “The Masked Dancer” is the latest news in a year in which the comedian, the television host and the entrepreneur had a lot to do. DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett Award during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Kate McKinnon presented DeGeneres with the award for her career, which is given to TV entertainers who have made outstanding contributions to the medium on or off the screen.

“The Masked Dancer” is not the only additional project that DeGeneres is developing. Your Ellen Digital Network continues to develop new series, including projects in which longtime authors of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” will appear.

Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” release was part of the network panel on the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2020 press tour. The 12-day event at The Langham in Pasadena kicked off on Tuesday with a series of announcements about new and recurring shows.

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television will produce the series as executive producers.

