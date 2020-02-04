advertisement

Understanding office email is an art to master. Note the remark, “I’m a little confused,” and you’ve experienced “absolute rage as a professional boon,” said Delia Paunescu, an American culture writer who called on other Twitter users “Best / most unbearable work gibberish phrases” has led to a compendium of selection lines. These are some of the translations that have contributed to mutual understanding.

“I’m balancing a lot this week.” “Just a quick reminder that I’m not your co-worker.” @DaveWritesJunk

advertisement

“This could be a stupid question.” “I’m saying something that would be obvious to a three year old and you didn’t understand it.” @JessicaJSalmon

“I’ll leave it to you two from here.” “I’m not part of it and I don’t want to be.” @AlishaGrauso

“I’m turning a lot of plates right now” = “Damn it please” @SociologyGadfly

“We are working on a solution” = means STFU and stops bothering us. @WhiteCreasy

“I hope that helps!” = “Never ask me anything again.” @Guitarpsichord

“As discussed earlier” = “I didn’t write last time because I thought you were an adult.” @MitchDinkins

“As discussed …” = “Since you obviously haven’t been listening, I’ll probably say it again.” @Iamdover

“Just for clarification” = “I literally couldn’t have been clearer the first 10 times, you fucking idiot” @supbethany

“Just circle back” = “You only have to answer. A damn “yes” or “no” is enough, just answer. “@AlishaGrauso

“Could you give a little more details?” = “Whatever you wanted to say doesn’t make a goddamn sense.” @Lindsay_Wells

“Thanks in advance” = “No, you have no choice.” @Telaryn

“I wanted to follow up” = “You forgot, didn’t you? Didn’t you? Am I kidding you?” @ Jamie7Keller

“Per my last email …” = “You wouldn’t have to ask me this question if you had only read the last email I sent with this information.” @TheJimmyV

“Thank you for looping me in.” = “You should have come to me before 27 emails and I would have saved you 26 emails, dummy.” @Lasrina

“Thanks for the input!” = “Never speak to me again.” @HoneyBMcKenna

“Thank you for your feedback! I will definitely keep it in mind!” = “Your criticism is completely irrelevant, if not completely wrong, and you know less about the subject than the rear end of a donkey, but I have to do it as if I had at least considered your opinion. ”@FerretXilla

“I’m sorry; I think my email was probably not clear. Hopefully that helps.” = “You are either stupid or deliberately ignore what I said.” @Naima

“Just so I understand …” = “What you say is so unacceptable and / or insane that I will make you repeat it.” @ NicoleRY2

“Please copy all of our team” = “Do not send any more work requests to me on my day off.” @Bernip

“Give the details to my employee.” “They are too insignificant for my time, but just important enough to waste my minion’s time.” @LuvFuzzyBunnies

“I remember it very differently” = “You are a bald, bilateral liar and a snake.” @Themelaniedione

“Thank you, but we’re all here” = “We don’t need your help because we all know you’ll just screw it up” @givdesigns

advertisement