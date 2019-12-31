advertisement

The singer is preparing to receive Glamor 2020

This year, Thalia was established as one of the most visited Mexican artists on social networks; only on InstagramIn addition to her video, the singer has more than 15 million followers “I do not remember.”, next to Natti Natashahas over a billion views Youtube,

To end 2019, she decided to do it with glamor and publish a photo that shows her in bed, without clothes and just covered with a blanket. Thalia accompanied the picture with the following text: “Do you know why I am so happy? Because the new year is coming and that means – new year, new look for the room! “

At the moment, in addition to working on new music, which she is expected to release in the first half of 2020, the singer continues to focus on her projects as a designer of clothing and accessories. Everything promises to be a success for this woman and it doesn’t seem that time goes through.

