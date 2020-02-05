advertisement

BANGKOK – Thailand canceled a China-led project to blow up Mekong rapids against which the population and environmental groups had spoken out, a government spokeswoman said on February 5.

China launched a dredging plan for the Mekong River in 2001 to make room for large ships that can carry goods from Yunnan Inner Province to ports in Thailand, Laos and the rest of Southeast Asia.

advertisement

Conservationists and communities in Thailand who lived on the Mekong contradicted the plan. They feared that this would harm the environment and only benefit China.

The Thai cabinet agreed to cancel the excavator plan during a weekly meeting on Tuesday.

“The affected communities and nonprofit groups were against the plan because they feared it would affect their lifestyles and China had no funding for it … so we ended the project,” said Trisulee Trisaranakul, a government spokeswoman for the government.

“It hasn’t started yet. We just did environmental and social impact assessments,” she told Reuters.

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok was not immediately available for comment.

A Thai cabinet document said that China informed the Mekong countries last year that it was not intending to continue the project, but rather to continue working on river sections in Laos and Burma (also known as Myanmar).

The Mekong flows from China, where it is known as the Lancang River, through five Southeast Asian countries.

During the ASEAN meeting in Thailand on August 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern about the construction of a Chinese dam, dredging and other activities on the Mekong.

“We are seeing an upsurge in dam construction that is concentrating control over the drains,” said Pompeo. “The river has reached its lowest level in a decade – a problem related to China’s decision to shut off the water upstream. China also has plans to blow up and dredge river beds. China operates extraterritorial river patrols. “

He also noted “an urge to create new Beijing-governed river government rules” that would take on the role of the Mekong Regional River Commission.

The Mekong is vital for Southeast Asia, where more than 60 million people and their tributaries are dependent on food, water and transportation.

The world’s 12th longest river flows almost 3,000 kilometers from the Tibetan plateau to the Southeast Asian mainland before it flows into the South China Sea in Vietnam.

By Panarat Thepgumpanat. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

advertisement