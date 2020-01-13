advertisement

PHUKET – The Thai Goody turtle lost its left flyer years ago after being engulfed in a fishing net, leaving it stagnant and stressed in captivity.

But now Goody, an endangered olive turtle, can swim again with ease after taking Thailand’s first prosthetic flight last week.

“She’s swimming a lot better and is learning to use both rolls to turn around. You can see the difference,” said Nantarika Chansue, a veterinarian who participated in developing Goody’s prosthetic roll.

Over the past year, Thai environmental authorities and researchers at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok have been working on developing dentures for injured sea turtles, pursuing similar projects in Japan and the United States.

Sea turtles are often injured or killed by human activities, most often by swallowing plastic or by catching nets or fishing lines, which can stop blood circulating in their limbs.

Previously, Goody was only able to swim with difficulty using a right-hand grip while living in a confined space with other injured turtles. The other 10 Thai turtles have similar injuries that could benefit the project.

While dentures will not help injured turtles become fit enough to return to the sea, they aim to improve the quality of their captive life, Nantarika said.

“We are trying to develop some of the best ever created in the world,” Nantarika said. (Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Lincoln’s Feast.)

