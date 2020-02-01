advertisement

Thailand confirms first case of human-to-human transmission

According to the Bangkok Post, the first person-to-person transmission of the corona virus in Thailand was observed in a Thai taxi driver.

“The Thai person who was infected has no records of travel to China and is likely to have been infected by a sick traveler from China,” Tanarak Pipat, deputy general director of the disease control department, told the Bangkok Post.

Earlier cases of the new corona virus in Thailand affected Chinese tourists or Thai people who traveled to China.

Qantas Airlines from Australia discontinues flights to China as the country confirms the 10th case

Australian airline Qantas announced on Saturday local time that it will discontinue its two direct connections to mainland China (Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai) from February 9 to March 29.

The workers are seen near Qantas Airways, Australia’s national airline. Boeing 737-800 on the tarmac of Adelaide Airport, Australia, August 22, 2018. (Reuters / David Gray)

“This follows the entry restrictions of countries like Singapore and the United States, which affect the movement of the crew, which operates across the Qantas International network.

“These entry restrictions present the Rostering crew with significant logistical challenges for operating services in mainland China. Therefore, these flights must be temporarily suspended.

“There are no changes to Qantas services to Hong Kong as they are exempt from current travel restrictions.”

Earlier Saturday, the total number of new coronavirus cases in Australia rose to 10 after local reports confirmed that a woman aged 20 was infected.

The woman who lives in Melbourne, Victoria, is now the fourth case of coronavirus in the state. She had traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and returned to Australia on January 25th. Two days later she got sick. She was examined by doctors at a Melbourne hospital on January 30 and found to be good enough to stay at home where she has been since her examination.

Click here for updates from January 31st.

