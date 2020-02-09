advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Thai security forces on Sunday shot and killed a rogue soldier who went on a scuffle at a shopping mall in a northeastern city, ending an overnight siege following a series of attacks that left at least 20 people dead .

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the soldier had been shot dead at the Terminal 21 center in Nakhon Ratchasima town.

“Thank you to the police and the army for ending the situation. The shooter was shot dead !!!” said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in a Facebook post. Police and the military also said he was killed.

Police have identified the suspected shootings as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma.

The killings began around 3pm. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire on a house before transferring to an army camp and then to the mall, posting messages on Facebook as he went.

Thai media says the alleged shooter had been working at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok. Prior to the attack, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account that he was out for revenge – but he did not say what.

A provincial health official told a news conference that a total of 20 people had been killed and 42 wounded, revising an earlier figure of 21 deaths given by other officials.

“STATES NEED TO BAD”

“We do not know why he did it. It seems he went crazy,” Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

At night, soldiers and police stormed the market center and escorted hundreds of people stranded to ensure safety.

“It was scary because I could hear the shooting of the case … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling as it came out.

The center was busy with shoppers on a long weekend for the Buddhist holiday, Makha Bucha.

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman wearing a black mask and wearing a mask, shoulder to shoulder with no sign of other people around.

Facebook said it had removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people committing this type of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decade-long insurgency continues. (Additional reporting by Athit Perawongmetha and Jiraporn Kuhakan in Nakhon Ratchasima, Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Juarawee Kittisilpa in Bangkok; Writing by Kay Johnson and Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Daniel Wallis, David Gregorio and Jacqueline Wong)

