advertisement

BANGKOK – A Thai soldier killed at least 13 people in a shootout Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima city in northeast Thailand and is still at a shopping mall, local authorities and police said.

Shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decade-long insurgency continues.

An official at the Nakhon Ratchasima Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said at least 13 people were confirmed dead and their numbers could increase. A city ambulance service official said the death toll was up to 20.

advertisement

“We do not know why he did this. It seems he went crazy,” Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawan said.

Police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that “Death is inevitable for everyone.” He also posted a photo of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.

At one point after the shooting began, the suspect posted “Should I give up?” Before his account became inaccessible.

The soldier opened fire at various locations in the city, which is more than 250km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The shooter was still in the 21st Century mall and had not yet been captured, police said.

GOODS ASSOCIATION

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a mall and shooting a series of shootings, sending people running. Gunshots can be heard in the video.

A video by a bystander showed a man sliding on the wheel of a car in a pool of blood. It was unclear if he was among the dead. Another video showed at least four people who had been clearly shot and showed no signs of movement.

Facebook sent condolences to the victims and their families and said there was no place on Facebook for anyone who committed or endorsed such atrocities.

“We have removed the gunman’s accounts from our services and will work around to remove any content that violates this attack as soon as we become aware of it,” she said.

A woman interviewed by Thailand’s Channel One television said she heard gunshots while at the mall and hid in a clothing store with other people before fleeing.

The shooter had originally gone to a town house and shot dead two people before heading to the gun shop on an army base and picking up a new gun, local police said.

He also fired at people at the army base, they said.

The hashtags #KoratShootingRampage and #SaveKorat were trending on social media in Thailand.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul asked on his Facebook page for blood donations at four hospitals near Korat.

Thai Army chief Apirat Kongsompong issued an order for local army commanders to rush to the scene and investigate.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the families of those killed, a government spokeswoman said.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the largest cities in northeast Thailand, a rice-growing area and one of the poorest regions in the country with 69 million. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Clarke)

advertisement