BANGKOK – A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a killing spree on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand and is still at large, police said.

The soldier opened fire in various locations in the city, more than 250 kilometers from Bangkok, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters.

A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima contacted by phone reported that the soldier had argued over a property and shot two people involved, another soldier and a woman.

The police officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to disclose information, said the man took a gun from the base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the mall and opened shot the way. The city is also known as the Korat.

The gunman stayed near a shopping center and had not yet been arrested, the police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a mall and firing a series of shots to get people going. Gunshots were heard on the video.

The mall was closed and the street was closed while the authorities tried to arrest the shooter.

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

