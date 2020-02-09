advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – A soldier angered by a property deal that killed and injured at least 29 people in a killing spree and 57 injured across four locations in and around the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima before being shot dead early Sunday has been.

Most of the victims were in the city’s Terminal 21 shopping mall, where the gunman, with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his military base, arrived at an overnight siege.

The police called him the 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma. He initially posted written messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was closed by the company.

“It was a personal conflict … over a house contract,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters from Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday after traveling there to meet wounded survivors.

Prayuth added that the conflict was with a relative of the soldier’s commanding officer.

A picture of a suspect Jakrapanth Thomma on a wanted poster after a mass shootout in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in a document published on February 8, 2020 by the Thai Crime Suppression Bureau in Thailand (Thai Crime Suppression Bureau / Handout via Reuters)

Hundreds of shoppers fled the mall in crouched groups. Police and the army rescued several people during the more than twelve-hour conflict. At a certain point, armed forces appeared that carried small children.

“It was scary because I heard gunshots occasionally … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said 27-year-old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul in a trembling voice.

Another survivor told local Amarin television that the gunman was “targeting heads” and said his colleague had died there.

“He shot everywhere and his shots were very precise,” said the man who was identified as “Diaw”.

Thai security forces evacuate people stuck in a terminal 21 mall after a shootout to try to stop a soldier after a mass shootout in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020 (Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

In a morgue in Nakhon Ratchasima, the family of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee sobbed when he identified his body.

“He is my only son. He hasn’t even had dinner yet,” said his father Natthawut Karnchanamethee. “I allowed him to do whatever he wanted. I never expected him. I just wanted that he’s a good person. “

The provincial governor, Wichien Chantaranochai, said Sunday evening that a total of 29 people had been killed and 57 injured.

Nakhon Ratchasima is also known under the historical name Korat and has approximately 250,000 inhabitants. It’s near a national park known for its wild elephants, but the relatively poor northeastern region is one of the less-visited areas for Thailand’s tens of millions of tourists.

Stolen arsenal

CCTV footage from the mall, which was released on social media, showed the black-clad and masked shooter who had his gun slung over his shoulder and had no trace of anyone else nearby.

According to local media, Jakrapanth worked at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 km from the capital, Bangkok.

He was a keen gunner and took many special courses in attack, including raid planning. Thai media reported that he often posted photos of weapons on social media.

The murders started around 3:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then driving to the mall in a stolen Humvee.

Thai security forces enter a mall after chasing a gunman who is hiding outside Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020 after a mass shootout. (Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

The soldier’s commanding officer was one of the people reported to be killed before the soldier proceeded to the mall and started shooting.

Sometime during the day, the soldier raided the army’s armory to arm himself, said Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, commander of the second area command.

“He attacked the guard of the arsenal that later died, and stole an official jeep and HK33 weapon, as well as a lot of ammunition, to do what he did,” said Thanya.

A person runs away from a mall on February 8, 2020 during a Thai soldier’s rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima City, Thailand. (Nattaya Nganiem via Reuters)

“Spend the money in hell”

Jakrapanth had denounced greedy people on his Facebook account hours before filming began.

“Rich in fraud. Take advantage of others. Do you think you can spend the money in hell? Read a post in Thai.

He later released written updates during the attack.

“Death is inevitable for everyone,” he wrote. He later complained of the cramps in his fingers and asked, “Should I give up?” Before the account was no longer available.

Hours after the mall’s siege began, Facebook said it removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this type of atrocity, and we also do not allow people to praise or support this attack,” said a Facebook representative in a statement.

Large-scale shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising continues.

By Panu Wongcha-um

