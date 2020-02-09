advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – An angry soldier over a property deal stabbed at least 26 people and injured 57 in a rage that swept through four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead early Sunday.

Most of the victims were at the Terminal 21 shopping center in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, where the shooter was waged against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base.

Police named him as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma soldier. He initially posted text messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was shut down by the company.

“It was a personal conflict … over a home deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Sunday from Nakhon Ratchasima after traveling there to meet with injured survivors.

Prayuth added that the conflict was with a relative of the commanding officer of the soldier.

Hundreds of shoppers left the mall in groups landing a little, and police and the military began several rescues during the more than 12-hour deadlock, with armed forces at a moment’s notice on a runway carrying young children.

“It was scary because I could hear the shooting of the case … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling as it came out.

Another survivor told local Amarin TV that the shooter was “aiming heads” and said his colleague died on the scene.

“He was shooting everywhere and his shots were very accurate,” said the man, identified as “Diaw”.

At a mortuary in Nakhon Ratchasima, the family of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee returned to the sea as they identified his body.

“He is my only son. He has not even eaten dinner,” said his father, Natthawut Karnchanamethee. “I let him do whatever he wanted. I never set expectations for it. I just wanted him to be a good person. “

Also known by its historical name Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima has a population of about 250,000. It is close to a popular national park for its wild elephants, but the relatively poor northeast region is one of the least visited areas for tens of millions of tourists in Thailand.

ARSENAL stolen

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman wearing a black mask and wearing a mask, shoulder to shoulder with no sign of other people around.

According to local media, Jakrapanth worked at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok.

He was a sharpshooter and took many special courses in conducting attacks, including ambush planning, army sources said. Thai media reported that he often posted pictures of guns on social media

The killings began around 3pm. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire on a house before being transferred to an army camp and then traveling to the shopping center on a stolen Humvee.

The soldier’s commanding officer was one of the people who was reported killed before the soldier moved to the mall and began shooting.

At one point during the day, the soldier attacked the army camp’s weapons to be armed, said Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, Commander of the Second Zone Command.

“He attacked the guard at the gun arsenal, who later died, and he stole an official jeep and an HK33 gun and a quantity of ammunition to do what he did,” Thanya said.

‘Spend MONEY N MUCH’

Hours before the shooting began on Saturday, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account denouncing greedy people.

“Rich in deception. Taking advantage of other people. Do they think they can spend the money in hell? Read a post in Thai.

He later posted written updates during the attack.

“Death is inevitable for everyone,” he wrote. Later, he complained of finger cramps and asked, “Should I give up?” Before the account was no longer available.

Hours after the shopping center siege began, Facebook said it had removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people committing this type of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decade-long insurgency continues. (Additional reporting by Athit Perawongmetha, Jiraporn Kuhakan, Prapan Chankaew and Patpicha Tanakasempipat in Nakhon Ratchasima; Panpg Thepgumpanat, Orathai Sriring and Juarawee Kittisilpa in Bangkok; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by David Gregorio, Simon Camquon)

