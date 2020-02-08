advertisement

A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people in a shootout in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday with more than a dozen other wounded, health officials said.

There were “17 deaths, 14 injuries,” said an unnamed official at the Erawan Center in Bangkok – the shipping center for the nationwide emergency services that make up the hospital

“The shooter used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” said a police spokesman.

A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima contacted by phone reported that the soldier had argued over a property and shot two people involved, another soldier and a woman.

The policeman, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to disclose information, said the man took a gun from the military base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the mall and opened shot the way.

The city is also known as Korat and is more than a three-hour drive from Bangkok.

Royal Thai Police spokeswoman Krissana Pattanacharoen said more than 10 people were killed.

The mall was closed and the street was closed while the authorities tried to arrest the shooter.

According to the Bangkok Post, Sgt.Maj.Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, killed his commanding officer, shot at least 12 people and broadcast the attack on Facebook Live via live stream.

The killed commander was identified as Colonel Anantharot Krasae, with whom the armed man reportedly had a conflict.

A 63-year-old woman, allegedly Colonel Anantharot’s mother-in-law, was killed in the camp along with another soldier.

General Thanya Kriatisarn, commander of the Second Army region, said the police and soldiers were chasing the attacker.

The authorities have sealed off the mall when they try to track down the suspect.

Videos posted on social media show the gunman walking armed through the mall with some reports that he has grenades with him.

According to the Bangkok Post, three were killed at Surathampithak Army Base before the attacker drove a stolen Humvee to Terminal 21 in Muang District, killing and wounding others, and taking hostages.

Local media showed a video of the gunman getting out of a vehicle at around 6:00 p.m. local time outside the mall and firing a series of shots that got people going.

Gunshots were heard on the video.

The gunman shot a gas bottle in the mall’s food court and detonated it and caught fire.

Troops were dispatched to the mall, where the attacker is believed to have held 16 people hostage on the fourth floor.

The authorities tracked down Thomma’s mother, hoping that she could persuade him to give up on himself.

This is a breaking news. There is more to come.

