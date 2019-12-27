advertisement

BANGKOK – A Thai Navy SEAL who participated in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year has died of a blood infection that contracted during surgery, he said Friday Royal Thai Navy.

Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak was receiving treatment, but his condition worsened, the Navy said in a statement.

Another rescuer, former Navy diver Sergeant Saman Kuman, died during the rescue operation.

Wild Boars Academy coach Ekapol Chanthawong and 12 boys had gone to explore the Tham Luang Caves in Chiang Rai province on June 23, 2018, when a rainy season flooded the cave system and trapped them underground.

They survived for nine days in the water dripping from the rocks before they were discovered. Volunteers from outside joined in the rescue effort, which ended on July 10 when the boys and their coach were all pulled out safely. (Reporting by Jiraporn Kuhakanand Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Frances Kerry)

