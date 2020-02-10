advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn will deliver royal funerals to the 29 people killed in a clash over a soldier over the weekend in the country’s northeast, the Southeast Asian country’s prime minister said Monday.

“Their majesties the king and queen wish to express their condolences … and wish to provide moral support to all the families of the victims and the officials (who lost their lives),” said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

“They have given royal funerals to the victims,” ​​he added.

Mourners left flowers and written messages in front of the Terminal 21 shopping center in northwestern Thailand, where many of the victims were killed.

Soldiers, mall staff and volunteers cleaned the bloodstains from the front of the shopping center in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, while others laid wreaths.

“Even though they are not my relatives or anyone I know but just walking by, I do not feel comfortable with what happened,” said Thanaphorn Tongweraprasert, 29, who lives near the mall.

Many of those killed in the attack were at the mall, the last stop for the soldier, who fought against an overnight siege with weapons stolen from his army base before being shot by security forces on Sunday.

The soldier, furious over a real estate deal badly done, began his savagery by killing his commanding officer in a private home on Saturday.

He drove to his military base, where he killed a guard and stole weapons and ammunition from powerful weapons, and then fled to a stolen Humvee at a Buddhist temple, where he killed nine before traveling to Terminal 21 center.

At least 29 were killed and 57 were injured. (Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Nick Macfie and Timothy Heritage)

