BANGKOK – The vacation in Thailand was over for almost 80 Chinese visitors.

They queued at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to fly home – to Wuhan, their hometown, and the epicenter of a virus outbreak that made thousands sick and declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

Wuhan was under strict security when the Chinese authorities tried to curb the spread of the virus. Reports from the city paint a grim picture of empty streets as residents try to get out of the way and medical services are almost stretched to the limit.

Many countries are evacuating their own citizens from the city, even if the locals cannot leave and public transport and commercial flights have been discontinued.

The virus outbreak triggered a certain level of fear and disgust at the city’s name, as shown on January 31, when another group of Chinese tourists at the airport were asked if they were waiting for the flight to Wuhan.

A young woman, clearly worried about the question, backed away about a meter.

“No one is going to Wuhan,” she called back.

The Chinese embassy staff reminded passengers to follow the instructions from the airport staff, not to make any purchases and to wait in a certain area, as the flight could possibly depart prematurely as this was a special arrangement.

The passengers queuing up for the flight – chartered by the Chinese regime of Xiamen Air – looked calm and orderly. They wore face masks, which have become protective fashion in much of Asia, and some added gloves and sunglasses to the look.

Zhang Yunxuan, 30, has been in Thailand with her husband and young daughter since January 19. They really wanted to go home to take care of family members who are still in Wuhan.

“I think if we take good protection measures, it is better to go home and stay safe,” said Zhang. “We will quarantine 14 days before we go out and make sure we are safe.” It referred to the incubation period of the virus.

Visitors were unsure of how to return home until the Chinese regime announced on Thursday that it would arrange flights. The Thai aviation authorities had to climb when they learned about it on Friday morning.

“We put together a special team that takes care of the passengers. And we have set up a special lane to check in upon entry so they can pass very quickly, ”said Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport. “And we have a special parking lot for the charter flight, especially for this flight.”

Concerned about the outbreak, passenger Tian Xin said she and her companions had restricted their activities in the final days of their trip to keep fit.

“At least we know that we are healthy, but we fear that we will become infected on the way home. We just hope that the situation in Wuhan is under control, ”said the 27-year-old.

Passengers were asked to show their passports, pay the 2,400 Chinese yuan (US $ 346) fee for the flight, and have their temperatures checked by medical personnel. Some passengers who registered higher temperatures were brought to a separate room for medical consultation.

The load to be loaded contained boxes and boxes with surgical masks.

Seventy-six boarded the plane. One with a fever had to stay behind. Then flight MF8676 took off at 4:57 p.m. for home.

By Penny Wang

