BANGKOK – Thailand’s busiest airport said on Saturday it was waiting for more information from Chinese authorities before deciding whether to extend its screening of passengers coming from China to try the new coronavirus.

Thailand has seven confirmed cases of the blast, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. About 41 people have died in China and more than 1,300 have been infected globally, most of them in China.

Bangkok’s Survanabhumi Airport said it had begun temperature scans for passengers arriving from Guangzhou and Wuhan, but not all Chinese cities. Flights from Wuhan have been canceled because it is under quarantine.

“We will conduct a virus investigation if the Chinese government announces to monitor other cities besides Wuhan and Guangzhou,” Survanabhumi Airport general manager Suthirawat Suwannawat told reporters.

China is Thailand’s largest source of tourists and had nearly 11 million visitors from there last year.

As concern grows in Thailand over the possibility of a bigger outbreak, some social media users have accused the government of caring more for the money of Chinese tourists arriving during the Lunar New Year holiday than public health.

“Our country can control the situation well. We have had patients who are being treated and improving, many have also gone home,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Government agencies including the ministries of health, tourism and transport will meet on Sunday to come up with safeguards to prevent the spread of the virus. (Additional reporting by Artorn Pookasook, Chayut Setboonsarng, and Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Frances Kerry)

