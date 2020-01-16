advertisement

Thabo Rateleki has never driven outside of South Africa, but takes part in the youth winter games in Lausanne (Switzerland) and shows Africa the flag as one of only two competitors on the continent at the Youth Olympics.

LES DIABLERETS, SWITZERLAND – JANUARY 13: Thabo Rateleki of South Africa competes in run 1 in the men’s giant slalom in alpine skiing during day 4 of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne on January 13, 2020 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / Getty Images)

In fact, Rateleki had never been on an airplane. When he reached the goal of the slalom, he was delighted to have completed the two runs on the icy slope in Les Diablerets.

He and his teammate Hanle van der Merwe are Africa’s only representatives at these Youth Olympic Games.

In the penultimate run Thabo crossed the finish line and finished 39th in the YOG slalom.

“I’m so excited that I’m done,” he said out of breath after his race. “The slope was very icy. But I did it and it’s great. I went down to the finish line.

“It is very different in South Africa. It is not that steep and the snow is softer.”

So far, the sights of Thabo hadn’t stretched far beyond Tiffindell, the only ski area in South Africa.

The resort is located at an altitude of 2,700 m near the Lesotho border and is open from June to September. It consists of a single ski lift that serves two slopes, one of which is 500 m long and has been awarded by the International Ski Association (FIS). Authorization to host international competitions.

It all started for Thabo in Tiffindell.

“I started skiing when I was very young. It was my brother who inspired me; I saw him running and people cheered him on the track. I saw the smile on his face and it inspired me. “

Thabo now trains with around 15 other skiers at the Tiffindell Ski Academy during the season and returns to Barkly over the narrow, partially paved mountain road at the weekend.

“My parents can afford the ski costs,” he explains. “My father works on the Internet and my mother is at home and looks after four children.”

Thabo’s joy at the finish line was all the more refreshing since he had never been on a plane on January 4 at 17 before going to Switzerland and had never seen mountains other than the Drakensberg.

“We drove from Johannesburg to Istanbul and then ended up in Geneva,” he said.

It was also encouraging to see his teammate Van der Merwe hug him warmly in the mixed zone with a flag in his hand.

She also finished slalom in 37th place (out of 37, but not an easy task given that 41 athletes had not finished the race).

“I am very proud to have finished the race,” she said. “I am also very proud to have represented Africa. We are the only two athletes from Africa and we had the opportunity to take a photo with the President of the IOC during the opening ceremony.”

Hanle, who started skiing on the day of her 11th birthday (“It was a gift from my mother”), left South Africa a few weeks ago to take part in her first giant slalom in Italy.

In Tiffindell the piste is too short for a giant slalom course. Hanle couldn’t finish the giant slalom event in Les Diablerets due to a problem with the ski lift, which made the fact that she was doing the slalom race even sweeter.

For the two African YOG representatives, it was important not just to participate, but to end.

