A man who has spent four months of his life in his car and the past 18 months in shelters will be the focus of the latest episode of Tabú, TG4’s documentary series.

This season of taboos covers topics including direct care, the increase in allergies in Ireland and the transgender situation in Ireland. However, today’s episode deals with Ireland’s homelessness crisis, particularly in Galway.

The official synopsis says: “Ireland is in the midst of a housing crisis. The number of homeless is 10,000 and there seems to be no sign of improvement. The country’s population has grown by about a third in the past 30 years. ” We just don’t have enough apartments to accommodate everyone. “While Dublin bears the brunt of this problem, rural homelessness is growing disproportionately.

“Tabú: Gaillimh gan Dídean examines and observes this crisis in the city and county of the tribes to investigate a crisis that we all see every day, whether we choose to take our eyes off or not.”

Last week a homeless woman in her twenties died in a dormitory in Dublin, and a homeless man was left with life-changing injuries after the tent he slept in was removed from an industrial vehicle.

The latest reports showed that the number of homeless people in Ireland is increasing again, reaching a record high in December 2019.

As of December 3, 2019, a total of 10,514 people were in emergency shelters in October. These include 6,688 adults, 1,733 families and 3,826 family members or children. This means an increase of 117 people who use emergency accommodation compared to the previous month.

October 2019 was the first time that the number of homeless people in Ireland had exceeded 10,500.

Tabú: Gaillimh gan Dídean (homeless in Galway) will be broadcast on TG4 at 9.30pm tonight.

Here’s a look at what’s in stock.

“We are all vulnerable” These are the untold stories of the homeless.

