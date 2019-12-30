advertisement

Clean power

30 December 2019 Tina Casey

advertisement

President * Trump launched an epic attack on wind energy last week for a meeting of young conservatives in Florida, to the surprise of no one. The long-standing antipathy of the president against all winds is a well-known fact. However, this specific implementation was so exaggerated that people wondered if something in particular had touched it. Days later the tongues are still wagging. Hmmmm … could it have something to do with Texas?

The Wind Leadership Award

Trump has often scolded against wind turbines (for so many reasons!), But his list of complaints in the Florida speech was much longer than normal. He walked from point to point, including this representative observation cited by The Guardian and others:

“You can see it all (windmills). They are all different shades, “he said. “They are a kind of white, but one is like an orange-white. It is my favorite color, orange.”

So what was the point?

Well, maybe the idea was to do a veiled swipe at Senator John Cornyn in Texas.

That may sound strange, since Senator Cornyn is a co-republican, but it is known that Trump occasionally calls members of his own party.

Moreover, it is known that Trump is extremely sensitive to slights, especially in the category skipped for public recognition.

Now consider the timing. Trump launched his reverse panegyric on wind turbines on Saturday, December 21. Just two days before, on December 19, Cornyn received the 2019 Wind Leadership Award from the leading Texas-based sustainable energy company Tri Global Energy.

Tri Global made sure everyone knew about it. The company published a press release on prnewswire.com for worldwide distribution, along with a photo of Senator Cornyn flanked by two business representatives.

So, did Trump use the Florida speech as an opportunity to prick Cornyn because he outsmarted him? Could be!

Wind energy low

Nah. Upon closer inspection, simple political opportunity was most likely the driving factor behind the comments.

While the 2020 election cycle is approaching, the newly deposed president must be in good hands with his voters. That means he has to hammer away his characteristic problems with renewed power, regardless of how little sense they have in life as we know it (looking at you, light bulbs).

Trump must also keep Republican leadership aboard with his messages, and the anti-wind message has become a more difficult sale because wind energy is becoming an important economic engine in a growing number of communities, regardless of politics.

In that context, the Florida speech was an opportunity to warn every Republican office owner to get in the wind, regardless of whether Trump was aware of the Cornyn prize.

Make That Two Wind Energy Awards!

If that was the intention, it didn’t work. On Monday, December 23, just two days after the Florida speech, Tri Global Energy dropped another press release in the global news spot.

The new press release again announced a 2019 Wind Leadership Award. This went to Cornyn’s colleague, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Interestingly enough, the new press release did not include a photo of Senator Cruz. It came with something more relevant to the Florida speech: a high-res photo of – you guessed it – a wind turbine.

In another interesting turn, Cornyn did not get a quote in his press release, but Senator Cruz did. It reads as a direct rebuke to the Florida speech, although it was most likely prepared before the weekend (unless someone worked overtime on December 22):

“I am honored to receive this prize,” said Senator Cruz. “Texas leads the nation in both renewable and fossil energy production, and I am proud to represent a state that recognizes the importance of using all forms of our energy sources. Harnessing the power of wind in Texas has not only created jobs and helped our state’s economy grow, but it has broadened and diversified our energy production to support our country’s energy independence for future generations. “

So. Over there.

Elections have consequences

Regarding the speech in Florida in the 2020 general election, here are things interesting for Texas.

Texas is an epicenter of the global fossil industry, but it also leads the nation in wind development. That means jobs, including numerous production assignments and other practical work of the type that Trump appreciates.

Here is the summary of the American Wind Energy Association:

Texas ranks first in the country for both installed and under construction wind capacity, while supporting more than 25,000 wind-related jobs. In fact, with more than 27 gigawatts (GW) of wind in the state, only four countries have more wind energy than Texas … The state is also home to at least 46 production facilities, including tower manufacturers Broadwind Towers and GRI Renewable Industries.

Now compare that with Florida, where Trump delivered his comments.

Like other states in the southeast, Florida has suboptimal wind sources. This is reflected in the small size of the wind industry.

According to AWEA, exactly zero wind turbines from any account are working in the state, and the same number is also in the pipeline.

In short, it is a piece of cake to throw wind turbines in a wind-poor state in the trash to keep your basic voters motivated, but thousands of Texas voters with wind tracks may also listen.

With a friend like this …

All of this makes life a bit more difficult for Senators Cornyn and Cruz, who emerged as major defenders of the president when the hearings started last fall.

Thanks in advance! Senator Cornyn in particular is probably having a hard time explaining the President’s comments to his friends in the Texas wind industry.

Cornyn’s long-standing support for Texas wind is known and he has not been shy of using social media to spread his enthusiasm for the abundance of wind turbines in Texas.

Tri Global Energy certainly seems like a friend worth keeping for anyone interested in sustainable economic development in the state of Texas. The company started in 2009, just as a major new transmission project had to completely break open the state wind industry, and is now booking itself as the leading wind developer in Texas.

Tri Global attributes its success to a holistic planning model that focuses on social benefits for new wind projects. The company also plays a role in the fast-growing solar industry in Texas.

CleanTechnica contacts Tri Global for more insight into support for Senator Cruz for the Texas wind industry, so keep an eye on this.

Follow me on twitter.

* Developing story.

Photo (cropped): Courtesy of Tri Global via prnewswire.com: “From left to right: Henry Schopfer, Tri Global Energy; Senator John Cornyn (R-TX); and John Billingsley, Tri Global Energy. Senator Cornyn is the winner of the Tri Global Energy Wind Leadership Award 2019. “

Featured image credit: Zach Shahan – CleanTechnica.com

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly posted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. The opinions are own. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.









advertisement