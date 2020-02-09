advertisement

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in his apartment complex had defended a fellow student in front of a school bully just a few days earlier, the police said.

Samuel Reynolds, a student at Arlington High School, Texas, was shot dead in a hallway of the Pinewoods Apartments on Benge Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6.

advertisement

Police say the 15-year-old suspect who is still in middle school confronted Samuel in the hallway of the apartments just a few days after the 16-year-old prevented him from attacking another student.

Learn more about this story below:

Security cameras captured the 15-year-old, who allegedly pulled a 0.40 caliber pistol and shot it at Reynolds, who was taken to a nearby hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

The juvenile suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, was arrested by the police shortly after watching the video.

Police officers said they will prosecute who gave the 15-year-old access to the gun. Christopher Cook, Arlington police officer, said something must be done to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

We want to have an answer to that. We are fed up with children in our community coming into contact with, owning and using firearms.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and Reynolds decided to intervene when he saw the 15-year-old saw selected another student. It is this courage that has cost him his life, the police said.

Arlington police chief Will Johnson, frustrated with the social media murder, said:

This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community. This was an emotionally difficult case for the responding officers, investigators and medical professionals.

We will focus our attention on how a juvenile suspect accessed a firearm used in the offense.

Grief counselors were at Arlington High School all day Friday, February 7 to provide support for students, teachers and staff.

Investigations are ongoing and Arlington police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-459-5691. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers line at 817-469-TIPS.

Our thoughts are with Samuel’s loved ones in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Samuel.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

Investigations are ongoing and Arlington police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-459-5691. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers line at 817-469-TIPS. Our thoughts are with the relatives of Samuel in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Samuel. If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via the national helpline on 0808 808 1677. u003c “body”: “class =” media-credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” class = “size-full” wp-image-757303 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/teen-shot-and-killed-bully -1.jpg “alt =” Samuel Reynolds Teen shot by Bully “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / teen-shot-and-killed-bully-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/teen-shot-and-killed-bully-1 -702×369 .jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/teen-shot-and-killed-bully-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https: // www .unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Teen-Shot-and-Killed-Bully-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / te en-shot-and-killed-bully-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/teen-shot-and-killed-bully-1 -667×350.jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cSpan -Class = “Media Credit “> CBS DFW u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> A 16-year-old boy who was shot in his apartment complex had a classmate of one a few days earlier Defended school bullies, the police said. Samuel Reynolds, a student from Arlington High School, Texas, was shot dead by the police on Thursday, February 6, at around 4:30 p.m. in a hallway at Pinewoods Apartments on Benge Drive, who said A 15-year-old suspect who is still in middle school confronted Samuel in the hallway of the apartments just a few days after the 16-year-old had stopped him from attacking another student. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can find out more about this story below: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003ciframe width = “100% ” min-width = ” 560 “h eight =” 360 “frameBorder =” 0 “class =” brightcove-iframe “src =” // www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? VideoId = 6130938622001 “allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen> Security cameras captured the 15-year-old who allegedly pulled and shot a 40-caliber gun and shot Reynolds, who was taken to a nearby hospital shortly afterwards but was pronounced dead. The juvenile suspect, whose name has not been released to the public due to his age, was arrested by the police shortly after watching the video. They will prosecute who granted the 15-year-old access to the gun. Christopher Cook, Arlington police officer, said something must be done to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Cook said u003cem> u003ca href = “https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/02/07/arlington-high-student-samuel-reynolds- shot-killed-defending-fellow-student -bully / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> CBS DFW u003c / a u003c / em>: u003c / strong> u003c / p > n u003cblockquote> u003cp> We want to have an answer to that. We are sick and tired of children in our community who come into contact with, own and use firearms. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 723px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757298 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / samuel-reynolds-teen-shot-and-killed-by-bully.png “alt =” samuel reynolds teen shot and killed by bully “width =” 713 “height =” 476 “srcset =” “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/samuel-reynolds-teen-shot-and-killed-by-bully.png 713w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/samuel-reynolds-teen-shot-and-killed-by-bully-262×175.png 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/02/samuel-reynolds-teen-shot-and-killed-by-bully-702×468.png 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ samuel-reynolds-teen-shot-and-killed-by-bully-524×350.png 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/samuel-reynolds-teen- shot -and-killed-by-bully-414×276.png 414w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” chip class = “media credit”> CBS DFW “/ span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other after Reynolds decided to intervene when he saw the 15-year-old saw chose another student. It is this courage that has cost him his life, the police said. Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson expressed his disappointment with the murder on social media and said: / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community. This was an emotionally difficult case for responding officers, investigators and medical professionals. We’ll focus our attention on how a young teenager’s suspect accessed a firearm used in the offense / blockquote> n u003cp> Grief counselors were at Arlington High School all day Friday, February 7th To offer support to students, teachers and staff. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = ” de “dir = ” ltr “> This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community. This was an emotionally difficult case for the responding officers, investigators and medical professionals. We will focus our attention on how a juvenile suspect accessed a firearm used in the offense. u003ca href = “https: //t.co/ZyLIuO6X7e ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/ZyLIuO6X7e u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/ArlingtonChief/status/1225612297462329344? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow”> February 7, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> The investigation continues. Arlington police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-459-5691. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers line at 817-469-TIPS. U003c / p> n u003cp> Our thoughts are with the relatives of Samuel in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Samuel. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677. u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/teen-shot-and-killed-bully-1. jpg “,” featuredImageInfo “: null,” featuredVideo “: null,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/texas-teen-shot-and-killed-for-defending-classmate- from-bully-days-before-police-say / “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-09T10: 49: 58 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-09T10: 49: 58Z “,” updatedAt “: “2020-02-09T10: 49: 58”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-09T10: 49: 58Z”, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id “”: “Article: 757292.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.categories.1” , “typename”: “Category”}), “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757292.author”, “typename”: “Author” }, “properties”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.properties.0”, “typename”: “ArticleProperty”}), “types” : null, “tags”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.tags.0”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type” : “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.tags.1 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757292.tags.2 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, { “type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.tags.3”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.tags.4”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.tags .5 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757292.tags.6 “,” typename “:” Tag “} , {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.tags.7”, “typename”: “Tag”}), “distributions”: null, “isSponsored”: false, “sponsor”: null, “breaking”: null, “credits”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757292.credits.0”, “typename “:” Credit “}),” __ typename “:” Article “},” Article: 757292.categories.0 “: {” name “:” News “,” slug “:” news “,” __ typename “: “Category”}, “Article: 757292.categories.1”: {“name”: “US News”, “slug”: “us-news”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “$ Article: 757292 .au thor “: {” name “:” Lucy Connolly “,” slug “:” lconnolly “,” bio “:” Lucy, a graduate of the Broadcast Journalism Masters and a graduate of the NCTJ Level 3 Diploma in Journalism, was a guest at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on the latest news, but also writes articles on mental health, awareness of cervical cancer, and Little Mix (which she is obsessively obsessed with). “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co. de / wp-content / uploads / 2019/09 / Lucy-Connolly.png “,” twitterHandle “: null,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757292.properties.0 “: {” name “: “rating-15”, “slug”: “rating-15”, “__ typename”: “ArticleProperty”}, “Article: 757292.tags.0”: {“name”: “Arlington”, “slug”: ” arlington “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757292.tags.1 “: {” name “:” bullies “,” slug “:” bullies “,” __ typename “:” Tag “}, “Article: 757292 .tags.2”: {“Name”: “Bullying”, “Slug”: “Bullying”, “__ Type Name”: “Tag”}, “Article: 75 7292.tags.3″: {” Name “:” Crime “,” Slug “:” Crime “,” __ Type Name “:” Tag “},” Article: 757292.tags.4 “: {” Name “:” Tod “,” slug “:” death “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757292.tags.5 “: {” name “:” Murder “,” slug “:” murder “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757292.tags.6 “: {” name “:” Police “,” slug “:” police “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757292.tags.7 “: {” name ” : “Texas”, “slug”: “texas”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “Article: 757292.credits.0”: {“sou rce “:” CBS DFW “,” title “:” Police: Arlington student shot because he defended his fellow student Bully days ago “,” url “:” https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/02/07 / arlington-high-student-samuel-reynolds- shot-defending-classmate-tyrant / “,” __typename “:” Credit “},” Article: 757270 “: {” id “:” 757270 “,” staticLink “:” https: //www.unilad .de / film-und-tv / adam-sandler-laughs-from-oscars-motherfckers-while-best-actor-award-speech / “,” title “:” Adam Sandler laughs from ‘ Oscars Motherf * ckers’ During the Best Actor Spirit Award Speech “,” Summary “:” u003cp> Much to the dismay of most people, Adam Sandler lef t The Academy Awards were empty handed, but the actor had his time with to shine at last night’s Spirit Awards – and the boy lit up. Sandler received a standing ovation when he received his Spirit Award for Best Male Actor for his role in “Uncut Gems” (https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/adam) -sandler-laughs-out -oscars-motherfckers-while-best-actor-spirit-award-speech / “title = ” read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-757283 size-full ” src = “https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sandler_PA.jpg “alt = ” Adam Sandler laughs at “Oscars Motherf * ckers” during the Best Actor Spirit Award Speech “width = ” 1200 ” height = “630” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sandler_PA.jpg 1200w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sandler_PA-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sandler_PA-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sandler_PA-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/u ploads / 2020 / 02 / sandler_PA-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sandler_PA-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes = ” (max- width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> PA-Pictures u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Very much to the dismay of most people, Adam Sandler left the Academy Awards empty-handed, but the actor had time to shine at last night’s Spirit Awards – and the boy when he shone – Sandler received a standing ovation for his role in Uncut Gems and his acceptance speech he received the Spirit Award for Best Male Actor The 53-year-old joked w During his speech about his Oscars, which he had rated as high-school in high school, he lost them to a feather-light dirtbag. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Alignment of a media credit container ” style = “width: 351px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-757286 size-full” src = “https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50183840.jpg “alt =” Adam Sandler laughs From ‘Oscar’s Motherf * ckers’ during the speech on the Best Actor Spirit Award “width =” 341 “height =” 512 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/PA-50183840.jpg 341w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50183840-312×468.jpg 312w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50183840-233×350.jpg 233w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50183840- 184×276.jpg 184w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> PA pictures u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> As always, Sandler sampled the audience when he called the Spirit Awards ‘Hollywood’s Best Personality Awards’. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> In his speech, he said: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> A few weeks ago when I was not quoted by the academy , it reminded me when I bri efly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category Best Looking. This award was given to a jean jacket with feather hair douchebag called Skipper Jenkins. However, my classmates honored me with the supposedly less prestigious “Best Personality” award. When I look around this room tonight, I find that the Independent Spirit Awards are the award for Hollywood’s best personality, their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome looks will fade over time … but our independent personalities will forever to shine. u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can watch his full speech here: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-youtube ” > u003ciframe title = “ADAM SANDLER wins the best male leading role for UNCUT GEMS at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards ” width = “500” height = “281” src = “https://www.youtube.com/ embed / ihalG3Rw_QA? Feature = oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture “allowed full screen mode”> u003c / iframe> u003c / div> n u003cp> The other nominees for the “Best Male Lead Role” category were Matthias Schoenaerts, Chris Galust, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Robert Patinson. Sandler recognized his candidates in his speech and joked how they are now when people became known who “lost fucking Adam Sandler”. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> He says: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> I also want to say a greeting to my candidates, who will be known forever now and forever The guys who lost to Adam Sandler. How did this happen? Independent film? Adam Sandler? To get my film, I had to live outside of Fick-Ralphs in my car and beg for nickel with Fick-Kickstarter, and all Sandler had to do was let Ted Sarandos stone. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> Certainly there is also an award for the best language, right? u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 1904px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757288” src = “https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50178509.jpg “alt =” Adam Sandler laughs at “Oscars Motherf * ckers” during the “Best Actor Spirit Award” speech “width =” 1894 “height =” 2260 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/02/PA-50178509.jpg 1894w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50178509-392×468.jpg 392w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50178509- 293×350.jpg 293w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA- 50178509-231×276.jpg 231w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-50178509-463×552.jpg 463w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> PA pictures u003c / span > u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cem> Uncut Gems u003c / em> won two more Awards for the best editor (Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie) and the best director (Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie). U003c / p> n u003cp> Other winners of Die Nacht included Renée Zellweger for her contribution in “Marriage Story”, Willem Dafoe for his role in “The Lighthouse” and Noah Baumbach for his screenplay for “Marriage Story” / em >. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n ” , “publishedAt”: “2020-02-09T09: 56: 51”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-09T09: 56: 51Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-09T10: 10: 52”, updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-09T10: 10: 52Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757270.author “,” typename “: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757270.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Ca tegory “}) , “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sandler_PA.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__typename”: ” Article “},” $ Article: 757270.author “: {” n ame “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / Niamh-Shackleton.png “,” __ typename “:” Author ” }, “Article: 757270.categories.0”: {“name”: “Film and TV”, “slug”: “film-and-tv”, “__typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 757253”: {“id”: “757253”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/pregnant-mountain- Gorilla-dead-found-by-lightning /”, “Title”: “Pregnant Mountain gorilla found dead by lightning “,” Summary “:” u003cp> Four mountain gorillas, one of which was pregnant, were killed by a lightning strike in Uganda. The three adult women and a male child were found with “large legions” after a heavy storm in the country’s Mgahinga National Park. Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, of which just over 1,000 currently exist. The u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/pregnant-mountain-gorilla-found-dead-due-to-lightning-strike/ ” title = “Read more “> … U003c / a u003c / p n “,” body “: u003cdiv class = ” Do not align media credit container “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image- 757254 size-full “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg “alt = ” Pregnant mountain gorilla found dead due to lightning strikes “width = “1200” height = “630” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Gorillas-524×275.jpg 524w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Gorillas- 828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-667×350 .jpg 667w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” u003cspan cla ss = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Four mountain gorillas, one of which was pregnant, were killed by a lightning strike in Uganda. The three adult women and a male child were found after a heavy storm in the country’s Mgahinga National Park with “gross legions”. Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, with just over 1,000 species currently existing. The Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) called the deaths a “big loss for the species”. > u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757256 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920.jpg “alt =” mountain gorilla “width =” 1920 “height =” 1280 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla -2705589_1920-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, http s: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-414×276.jpg 414w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-2705589_ 1920-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px ) 100vw, 728px “The four gorillas were It is believed that the Hirwa family had 17 members who entered the Ugandan Mgahinga National Park on August 28, 2019 from Rwanda Volcanoes National Park. Fortunately, the 13 surviving family members were later found alive and well. After her death, GVTC led a team that was accompanied by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). and Gorilla Doctors to determine the cause of death – due to the ‘gross legions’, the cause of death was probably an electrical shock from a lightning. class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1930px”> “wp-image-757258 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 /gorilla-3944127_1920.jpg “alt = ” Berggorilla “width = ” 1920 “height = ” 1280 “srcset = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / gorilla-3944127_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla -3944127_1920 -1404 x 936. jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / gorilla-3944127_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-414×276. jpg 414w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-828×552.jpg 828 w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla -3944127_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media Credit “> Pixabay u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Andrew Seguya, Executive Secretary of the GVTC, said the u003ca href = “https://www.bbc.co. uk / news / world-africa-51425617? ocid = socialflow_facebook & ns_mchannel = social & ns_campaign = bbcnews & ns_campaign = facebook “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> BBC:” That was very sad. The potential of the three women to contribute to the population was immense. “The GVTC added in a statement:” The confirmation of the cause of death will be issued after a histopathological laboratory examination of the GVTC issued samples, which are expected to take 2-3 weeks. ‘ u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1930px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757260″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920.jpg “alt =” Berggorilla “width =” 1920 “height =” 1280 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain -gorilla-3560377_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920 -414×276.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain- gorilla-3560377_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Pixabay u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The Hirwa family is one of several gorilla groups in the Virunga massif ecosystem, consisting of the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda. u003c / p> n u003cp> Although the death of the four gorillas is a major blow, the species was removed from the list of “endangered species” in 2018 If you have a story to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a u003c / em u003c / p n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-08T18: 03: 18 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T18: 03: 18Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-09T10: 36: 31 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-09T10: 36: 31Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757253.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757253.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true” “id”: “Article: 757253.categories.1”, “typename”: ” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757253.catego ries.2 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg “,” featuredVideo ” : null, “breaking”: null, “__ typename”: “Article”}, “$ Article: 757253.author”: {“name”: “Cameron Frew”, “avatar”: “https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-co ntent / uploads / 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757253.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757253.categories.1 “: {” name “:” News “,” slug “:” news “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757253 .categories.2 “: {” name “:” World News “,” slug “:” world-news “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757225 “: {” id “:” 757225 “, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/science/expert-claims-jupiters-moon-is-home-to-octopus-like-aliens /”, “title”: “Experte behauptet Jupiters Mond In Europa leben “Octopus-like Aliens”, “summary”: ” u003cp> Alien-Leben kann in unserem eigenen Sonnensystem existieren, wobei ein Experte glaubt, dass einer der Jupitermonde die Heimat von Octopus-like-Kreaturen ist. Europa war lange Zeit ein Ort der Spekulation, um Leben außerhalb der Erde zu entwickeln. Mit einer Fülle von eiskaltem Wasser und einer zügellosen Produktion von Sauerstoff hat die Erforschung des Mondes Heim -to-octopus-like-aliens / “title = ” Weiterlesen “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: u003cdiv class = “media-credit- container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” u003cimg class = “wp-image-757243 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg “alt = ” Experten behaupten, Jupiters Mond Europa beheimatet ‘Octopus-like Aliens’ “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa-Jupiter-Mond-Thumb-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon -Thumb-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp- co ntent / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa-Jupiter-Mond-Thumb-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb -667×350.jpg 667w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Medienguthaben “> NASA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Außerirdisches Leben kann in unserem eigenen Sonnensystem existieren, wobei ein Experte glaubt, dass einer von Jupiters Monden die Heimat von krakenartigen Kreaturen ist. Europa ist seit langem ein Spekulationsfeld für die Entwicklung des Lebens außerhalb der Erde. With an abundance of icy cold water and a rampant production of oxygen, exploration of the moon has classified as a high-priority mission by NASA since 2013.u003c/p>nu003cp>Monica Grady, a professor of Planetary and Space Science at Liverpool Hope University, echoes this belief, suggesting the seas beneath the moon’s crust could be host to marine wildlife similar to octopuses.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 510px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757246″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Octopus-Alien.png” alt=”Octopus Alien” width=”500″ height=”208″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Octopus-Alien.png 500w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Octopus-Alien-414×172.png 414w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>20th Century Foxu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Along with Europa, Grady also believes there could be lif e on Mars, although buried beneath the surface where it would be protected from solar radiation.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Grady told the u003ca href=”https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-7978943/Experts-says-Jupiters-moon-Europa-home-alien-life-octopus-like-creatures.html?ito=social-facebook-celeb” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>u003cem>MailOnlineu003c/em>u003c/a>: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>When it comes to the prospects of life beyond Earth, it’s almost a racing certainty that there’s life beneath the ice on Europa. Elsewhere, if there’s going to be life on Mars, it’s going to be under the surface of the planet. There you’re protected from solar radiation. And that means there’s the possibility of ice remaining in the pores of the rocks, which could act as a source of water.u003c/p>nu003cp>If there is something on Mars, it’s likely to be very small-bacteria. But I think we’ve got a better chance of having slightly higher forms of life on Europa, perhaps similar to the intelligence of an octopus.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Just last June, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spotted sodium chloride (aka salt) on Europa’s surface. Below the moon’s frozen seawater exterior lies vast icy depths, highly speculated to be the ideal breeding ground for life.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1610px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757250″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg.jpg” alt=”Europa Jupiter Moon 2. jpg” width=”1600″ height=”900″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg.jpg 1600w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-702×395.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-414×233.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-828×466.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-622×350.jpg 622w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Cameron Frewu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>As for beyond the Milky Way, Grady explained: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Our solar system is not a particularly special planetary system, as far as we know, and we still haven’t explored all the stars in the galaxy. But I think it’s highly likely there will be life elsewhere – and I think it’s highly likely they’ll be made of the same elements. Humans evolved from little furry mammals that got the opportunity to evolve because the dinosaurs were killed by an asteroid impact.u003c/p>nu003cp>That is probably not going to happen on every planet – but it’s at least possible based purely on a statistical argument. Whether we will ever be able to contact extraterrestrial life is anyone’s guess, purely because the distances are just too huge.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>There’s always the chance that, within our solar system, we could be the only forms of intelligent life. ‘If there’s only us, then we have a duty to protect the planet,’ Grady added.u003c/p>nu003cp>As long as there’s no xenomorphs, let us venture ad astra – we surely can’t be the only life in this vast expanse of space.u003c/p>nu003cp>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href=”mailto:story@unilad.com” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>story@unilad.comu003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-09T10:13:36″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-09T10:13:36Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:757225.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757225.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757225.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.unil ad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:757225.categories.0″:{“name”:”Science”,”slug”:”science”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:757212″:{“id”:”757212″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/daughter-dresses-up-as-dad-when-asked-to-dress-as-favourite-superhero/”,”title”:”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero”,”summary”:”u003cp>A girl decided to dress up as her dad for her school’s superhero day, and her reasoning will hit you hard in the feels. When her local school held a superhero day, rather than dressing as Wonder Woman or Iron Man like most kids would, 11-year-old Aubrey Archuleta from Colorado decided to dress as her u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/daughter-dresses-up-as-dad-when-asked-to-dress-as-favourite-superhero/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757233″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-414×217.jpg 414w, http s://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>A girl decided to dress up as her dad for her school’s superhero day, and her reasoning will hit you hard in the feels.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>When her local school held a superhero day, rather than dressing as Wonder Woman or Iron Man like most kids would, 11-year-old Aubrey Archuleta from Colorado decided to dress as her dad, Brian Hills.u003c/p>nu003cp>The superhero day came during a week of morale-boosting events at Aubrey’s school to raise school spirit ahead of the Valentine’s Day Dance, which was held a week early.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1322px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757237″ src=”http s ://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”1312″ height=”640″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n.jpg 1312w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-702×342.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-524×256.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-414×202.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-828×404.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-718×350.jpg 718w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Courtes y of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>When asked why she chose her dad as her favourite superhero, the 11-year-old said that ‘dads should always be a girl’s superhero’.u003c/p>nu003cp>Upon being told of her decision to dress as him, doting dad Brian, 35, said his ‘heart exploded’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cb>Speaking tou003cem> UNILADu003c/em>, he said: u003c/b>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>My heart figuratively exploded. I felt I had reached the pinnacle of Dad-ness. Being a parent has its inherent challenges at times. I think all parents just want to know they’re doing something right. This was that moment for me.u003c/p>nu003cp>We try to teach our children well. Moments like that are our reward.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Here come the feels.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 2058px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757229″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”2048″ height=”1536″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n.jpg 2048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-624×468.jpg 624w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-467×350.jpg 467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-368×276.jpg 368w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_394716797 4015631360_n-736×552.jpg 736w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Brian shared the heart-warming story on online Facebook community u003cem>Life of Dad, u003c/em>and the post has generated more than 11,000 likes since being shared yesterday, February 7.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>The post read:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>My daughter dressed as me this morning she’s supposed to dress as her favorite superhero for school today.u003c/p>nu003cp>I began to gave her ideas, but she immediately interrupted and said: ‘No, I wanna dress as you, Dad.’u003c/p>nu003cp>She pieced the whole thing together herself and completely nailed it. BEST DAD MOMENT EVER!!u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-fb-post”>nu003cdiv id=”fb-root”>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cscript async=”1″ defer=”1″ crossorigin=”anonymous” src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v6.0″>u003c/script>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”fb-post” data-href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ data-width=”500″>nu003cblockquote cite=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ class=”fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”>nu003cp>”My daughter tells me this morning she’s supposed to dress as her favorite superhero for school today.I began to give…u003c/p>nu003cp>Posted by u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Life of Dadu003c/a> on u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Friday, February 7, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003c/ div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>While Aubrey’s biological mother isn’t around, the 11-year-old’s family consists of her dad, stepmother Jessica and stepsister Bella, 16, which Brian describes as a ‘beautiful, blended family’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Brian added:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We are a great family. And we are known for dressing up and being silly. So it was a matter of course for Aubrey too. We all dress in fancy holiday fashions. And I emulated movie characters when I visited places like Alan from The Hangover while I was in Las Vegas and Rocky Balboa while I was visiting Philadelphia. An example of a touching father-daughter relationship is between u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/single-father-and-baby-daughter-wore-matching-tutus-for-heart- Melting Photoshoot /” target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer “> Casey Fields and one year old Lyla. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media-Credit-Container Alignnone” style = “width: 963px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757161 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot.png “alt = ” Single father and little daughter wore matching tutus for heartbreaking photo shoot “width = ” 953 “height = “572 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot.png 953w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads /2020/02/Photo-shoot-702×421.png 702w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-524×315.png 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Photo-shoot-414×248.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Photo-shoot-828×497.png 828w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-583×350.png 583w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class =” media- credit “> Jenn Floyd Photography u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Obwohl Casey sich selbst als” männlicher “Mann bezeichnet, hat er sich immer noch in einem knallrosa Tutu mit seiner kleinen Tochter für ein Fotoshooting verkleidet Ich werde beide für immer schätzen. Wenn Sie mich fragen, scheinen Brian und Casey Vater zu sein und ihre Töchter zum Lächeln zu bringen. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> Wenn Sie eine Geschichte haben, die Sie erzählen möchten, senden Sie sie an UNILAD über story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-08T17: 30: 47 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-09T09: 47: 30 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2 020-02-09T09:47:30Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:757212.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:” id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757212.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757212.author”:{“name”:”Niamh Shackleton”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:757212.categories.0″:{“name”:”Life”,”slug”:”life”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement