Sam Ehlinger passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and another score as Texas outscored No. 11 Utah 38-10 Tuesday at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

The Longhorns (8-5) posted a third win in the bowl for the first time since a five-game winning streak from 2004-08.

The Texas defense, working under interim coordinator Craig Naivar after firing Todd Orlando at the end of the regular season, dominated the game as her offense gained 438 yards and did enough to keep the Utes out of balance.

Ehlinger was only 12 of 18 through the air, but that was a lot. Devin Duvernay rushed for three passes for 92 yards, including the TD Longhorns’ final pass in a 15-yard catch in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Texas’s Keaontay Ingram held 13 times for 108 yards and a 49-yard TD in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

Utah (11-3) managed just 254 yards of offense and received five sacks, three of them from Joseph Osai. Tyler Huntley passed for 126 yards and ran for 33 in the loss to the Utes.

Texas moved 63 yards in 10 appearances on a 29-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker in the opening game.

A 71-yard touchdown return by D’Shawn Jamison early in the second quarter gave the Longhorns a short field to Utah 6. That set up a 5-yard TD pass from Ehlinger to Collin Johnson two plays later that produced a 10 -0 Texas Lead.

Utah made an attack in the past midfield only once in the first half, and then only on the Longhorns 48, while beating 185-127 over the first 30 minutes.

After the Utes failed in a fourth-down attack from near midfield early in the third quarter, Texas extended its lead, moving 43 yards on three plays in Ehlinger’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Ingram at the 10-yard mark. 30.

The Utes finally sparked the scoreboard through a 32-yard field goal by Jadon Redding with 4:58 to play in the third quarter after a 60-yard, 11-play drive.

But the Longhorns responded immediately, driving 75 yards on seven plays in Ehlinger’s 6-yard scoring run that extended Texas’ lead to 24-3.

Utah got into the end zone on a 4-yard pass from Huntley to Demari Simpkins to cut the boundary to 24-10 with 11:34 to play.

