A man wearing a wig and false beard became suspicious when he entered a Texas service before opening fire with a shotgun and killing two people, says a volunteer security guard who shot the attacker.

The victims of the shots on Sunday, Anton Wallace, 64, from Fort Worth and Richard White, 67 from River Oaks, were also members of the civil security forces, according to the Attorney General of the West Freeway Church of Christ.

Security chief Jack Wilson fired a single shot that killed the gunman identified by the authorities as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, of River Oaks.

Wallace served communion in the church in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement and was approached twice by the suspect in the moments before the rifle went off.

“When he sat down for the second time shortly thereafter, he got up, turned, and produced a shotgun,” Wilson told NBC News.

Wilson and White started “pulling our guns. Richard took his gun out of his holster. I think he was able to fire a shot, but he ended up in the wall. The shooter had turned and shot at him and then “I shot Tony and then turned to go to the front of the auditorium,” Wilson told NBC.

“I fired a round. The topic was canceled.”

Kinnunen was not a regular in the church and aroused suspicion when he wore the wig and false beard that he was constantly adjusting, Wilson said.

The reason for Kinnunen’s actions is unclear. Attorney General Ken Paxton reported at a press conference that the shooter may have been mentally ill.

The attack and response by armed civilians is expected to spark a nationwide debate on gun violence before the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the community who attacked yesterday,” President Donald Trump said on Twitter.

“It was over in 6 seconds, thanks to the brave parishioners who protected 242 fellow worshipers. These heroes saved lives and Texas law allowed them to carry weapons!” Trump said.

Local television NBC DFW, citing unidentified law enforcement agencies, reported that Kinnunen had a criminal record containing charges of a serious 2009 mortal attack.

Texas allows undercover law to carry cult places under a law that came into effect in September. It was adopted after a gunfight at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017, in which 26 people were killed.

Paxton encouraged other states to allow citizens to carry hidden weapons to defend active shooters.

Wilson had previously trained other church goers to use firearms and had his own shooting range, Paxton said.

But gun control advocates and some religious leaders have argued that such laws have no place in places of worship.

“Instead of looking for a success story in a tragedy, lawmakers should talk about how to prevent gun violence in the first place,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Originally published as Texas Church Gunman, had wig and fake beard

