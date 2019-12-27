advertisement

Texas Boy receives magnifying glass for Christmas, continues to accidentally burn the front yard

A boy’s magnifying glass Christmas present resulted in a burnt lawn in McKinney, Texas on December 25th. After the twelve-year-old Cayden received a magnifying glass as a gift, he and his two brothers rushed outside to see if they could light paper. The family driveway caught fire – and also landed on the lawn. “Everything was under control until the boys ran into the house and told us that a corner of the lawn was burning and the Christmas lights were melting!” Wrote the boy’s mother, Nissa-Lynn Parson, on Facebook. “Justin and I hurried outside to see the entire front yard go black! We grabbed buckets, Justin turned on the sprinklers, and I grabbed blankets to suffocate and capture them – before they could spread out into the neighboring yard! What a sight – a bunch of people running madly trying to clear a lawn in front of the house while carrying matching Christmas jams! “Photo credit: Nissa-Lynn Parson via Storyful

