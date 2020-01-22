advertisement

Josh Nebo and Savion Flagg scored 14 valuable points to help Texas A&M snatch a two-game losing streak with a 66-64 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night in Columbia, Mo.

A late run of 11-3 Missouri brought the Tiger to within 63-62 with 28 seconds to pass, but it was not enough as Missouri (9-9, 1-5 SEC) lost to third.

Tiger ‘Wood Smith was whistled for an offensive foul with 10.7 seconds to go, thwarting Missouri’s attempt to take the lead and putting the teams to a wild finish.

advertisement

Quenton Jackson scored two fouls with 9.8 seconds to put the Aggies (9-8, 3-3) ahead 65-62. After Missouri’s Mark Smith missed a long 3-point attempt, Wood Smith made a foul and hit both free throws with two seconds to play. Emanuel Miller followed with a pair of free throws for the Aggies to account for the final margin.

A potential bid for Torrence Watson’s 3-point game win was just as time expired.

Miller added 12 points for the Aggies, who shot 45.8 percent compared to 30 percent for Missouri, which went just 9-for-35 (25.7 percent) from deep.

Missouri has excelled from the free throw line, however, finishing 25-for-26. The Tigers made their 54th straight throw to set an NCAA Division I record before a late miss. Wake Forest maintained the previous standard for consecutive consecutive throws of multiple games, hitting 50 in 2005.

Mark Smith (19 points), Wood Smith (18) and Watson (11) finished in double figures for Missouri. Mitchell Smith grabbed 11 rebounds per game, while Wood Smith added eight rebounds and eight assists.

Missouri finished the first half on a 24-11 goal to take a 32-27 lead at the break. Finding an offensive pace proved a difficult proposition for both sides, with the Aggies shooting 10-for-26 (38.5 percent) in the first 20 minutes compared to 8-for-22 (36.4 percent) for the Tigers.

The Aggies erased their five-point deficit and took a five-point lead of their own by opening the second half on a 12-2 goal.

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon lost his fifth straight game with a stress fracture to his left foot. Tilmon was out of crutches, but still wearing a shoe on the injured leg.

– Starting the media level

advertisement