advertisement

Andre Gordon scored 15 points and Texas A&M went down in a 69-50 victory over short-handed Vanderbilt on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference action in Nashville, Tenn.

Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points from the bench for the Aggies (8-6, 2-1 SEC), who led 36-20 in the first half and shot 52.6 percent from the field.

Max Evans and Ejike Obinna each scored 12 for the Commodores (8-7, 0-2), who shot just 30 percent and threw their 20th consecutive regular SEC game.

advertisement

Vanderbilt played without star Aaron Nesmith, who entered the weekend as the fifth-highest scorer in the country (23.0) and the most accurate 3-point shooter (52.2 percent). He has a fracture in his leg and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The Aggies built their lead to 20 points in the first five minutes of the second half and doubled the Commodores, 48-24, in Savion Flagg’s lineup with 13:14 left.

The lead surpassed the 30s for the first time when Mark French’s 3-pointer made it 56-25 with 9:59 to play.

The Aggies, who never got on the trail, took control of the opening tip, setting up a full court press on the Commodores. They also used an aggressive half-court zone created to restrain Saben Lee, Vandy’s leading scorer, who came in averaging 16.6 per game.

It worked. Lee finished with four points on 1-of-5 shooting.

On the other hand, the Commodores had trouble maintaining the dribble, falling behind double digits before the 11-minute mark. A&M went up 23-9 after moving forward to Emanuel Miller at 10:19.

A&M’s first half biggest advantage was 32-15.

Nesmith’s injury leaves the Commodores in a precarious position. VU is already without the Clevon Brown starting center for a few more weeks due to an injury in the MCL and is in the eight active scholarship players.

It got bad enough that Vanderbilt had a pair of standing guards, Jon Jossell and Braelee Albert, both at play near the midpoint of the first half.

– Starting the media level

advertisement