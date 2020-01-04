advertisement

Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller V will miss Saturday’s AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills due to a groin injury.

Fuller was hoping to return after missing the regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans, but he was listed as one of the team’s seven passives. The list was released about 90 minutes before kickoff began.

Fuller, 25, posted career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite racing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdown catches.

Veterans corner quarterback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is also sitting for the Texans. He had 51 tackles and one interception in 14 games.

Buffalo cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) is on Bill’s inactive list. He was injured in the regular season finale against the New York Jets. Wallace had 76 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games.

