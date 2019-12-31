advertisement

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V took a positive first step in his quest to get back on the field.

Fuller was limited to Tuesday’s practice as he was returning from a groin injury sustained during the Texans’ 23-20 victory over the Tuca Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21.

The 25-year-old, who turned in a 35-14 Houston comeback against the Tennessee Titans in the season finale, hopes to return to the Texans wild card game against visiting Buffalo tickets on Saturday.

Fuller recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite racing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdowns in 2019.

In addition to Fuller, corner boundaries Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) of the foot) participants were also limited.

