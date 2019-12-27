advertisement

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited to practice Thursday with a back injury for the second straight day, but he expects to play on Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Watson told reporters he has no idea what Chairman Bill O’Brien will decide, but added, “I don’t want to take a day off if that was a question. I’m not expecting it.”

Watson was upgraded to injury report with a back issue Wednesday, ranking as limited to a rated practice report. He was restricted again on Thursday, when the Texans held an official practice.

advertisement

The Texans can be upgraded from the No. 1 seed. 4 in the seed of Nr. 3 in the AFC if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Chargers visiting Los Angeles on Sunday, but they will know the Chargers Chiefs scores before they start their game against the Titans. If Kansas City wins, Houston is locked in its seed. But O’Brien has been convinced this week that the Texans will play to win.

Specifically asked if Watson might not start Sunday, O’Brien told reporters on Thursday, “We will do everything we can to win this football game.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday with an illness. Comrade Will Fuller’s network remained out with a groin injury and is expected to miss at least a week.

The Titans could secure the AFC’s last place with a win.

– Starting the media level

advertisement