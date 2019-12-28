advertisement

Whitney Mercilus and worker Bryan Anger received contract extensions, the team announced Saturday.

While the Texans did not share the terms of the deal, the Houston Chronicle reported that Mercilus was presented with a four-year contract extension worth $ 54m, with $ 24.5m guaranteed.

The paper also reported that Anger was given a three-year, $ 7.5m deal.

Mercilus was set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing a four-year, $ 26m contract this season. The 29-year-old has 48 touchdowns, including 7 1/2 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 15 games this season.

The first-round pick in 2012 has played all eight of his seasons in the NFL in Houston, recording 324 tackles and 50 sacks in 114 games (88 starts). His two career interceptions came this season.

Mercilus made two sacks in last week’s 23-20 victory over the Tuca Bay Buccaneers, after which coach Bill O’Brien told reporters he wanted the team to re-sign him.

“We want Whitney back,” O’Brien said. “We want Whitney to come back here and we want him to be part of the team for a while.”

Anger averaged 46.2 yards per hit and a career-high .44 yards average during his first season in Houston. The 31-year-old has competed in 125 games with the Jaguonville Jaguars, Buccaneers and Texans.

