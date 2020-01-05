advertisement

It was a lot of fun to imagine that the Houston Texans included in the playoffs would be back on Saturday afternoon, as television stations often hosted their least appealing playoff game on the opening weekend. Joke about us, it seems, when America stepped in to see the Texans return and buffalo beats flocking.

According to Nielsen, Houston reached an average of 26,409,000 viewers in ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, according to ESPN. That is 14 percent more than in the last wild card game on Saturday afternoon (23,110,000 spectators for the Colts-Texans). This number also makes it the most watched NFL wildcard game on Saturday afternoons since 2014 and the most watched NFL wildcard game ever on ESPN and ABC.

The Saturday afternoon @NFL wild card game between @BuffaloBills and @HoustonTexans is the most-watched NFL wild card game ever on ESPN and ABC.

In 2014 the NBC, CBS and Fox wild card games were broadcast. ESPN broadcast a wild card game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers for the first time on January 3, 2015, which saw 21.7 million viewers.

As you can imagine, this year’s assessment was supported by the fact that Deshaun Watson and the Texans engineers made a 16-point comeback in the second half, leading to overtime that saw the audience at 35,450,000. The game also included a few notable moments that seemed to occupy the audience, including a game-opening touchdown ride by Josh Allen and the Bills and a weird Texas touchback that was originally referred to as Bill’s Touchdown, but was then reversed.

The game had a combined rating of 26.0 in Houston, while ratings for the Buffalo market won’t be known until Monday. Other top markets for the playoff game include Nashville (23.5), Kansas City (22.3), Norfolk (20.7), Austin (20.2) and Philadelphia (20.2).

Coupled with the Titans and Patriots playoff game on Saturday night, which also saw many players compete, this is a good reminder that American passion for professional football is far from over.

