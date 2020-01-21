advertisement

There, I watched the ladies of Real Housewives Of Atlanta have fun at the spa, when I realized that I too could enjoy a facial in the comfort of my own home.

As I get older, skin care becomes more and more of a priority, so when I received a package of aloe skin masks from SkinSeeds.com, I didn’t hesitate to give my skin an hydrating experience while catching up on my favorite show.

On my couch, in my most comfortable dress, I opened my skin mask pack and placed it on my face. It was cool and then refreshing as it started to sink into my skin. The instructions ask to use for about 15 minutes, so I sat down and let the mask do its job. At the end of the treatment, my skin remained rosy, softer and definitely hydrated.

Aloe is beneficial in antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins A and C and contains anti-inflammatory agents, which makes it perfect for reviving your skin.

For $ 21, you get two sheets of Skin Seeds Aloe Radiance Mask, which can be used twice each depending on when the solution is used up. And the leaves are all natural, with only organic aloe leaf, aloe leaf and glycerin.

Skin Seeds was created by beauty blogger Avielle Amor, who transformed her social media presence into a brand owned by blacks.

“The goal of Skin Seeds’ challenges is to plant useful DIY seeds so that everyone can use them at home,” says Amor. “Many of the ailments we experience have remedies in our kitchen or in our local market,” Avielle told us. Interview 2019.

Skin Seeds products are only sold during harvest periods which take place once a month for a predetermined period.

Get your skin seeds, here.

