Test results from a passenger who arrived at Dublin Airport and was suspected of having the new corona virus are expected today as the outbreak claimed his first victim outside of China.

With the death of a 44-year-old Chinese person in the Philippines, the death toll from the virus has reached 305. 14,564 cases have now been confirmed, the health authorities said on Sunday.

The head of the World Health Organization emergency team, Dr. Mike Ryan said he “has every confidence” that Irish health authorities are making the right preparations for the virus.

“We dealt with Sars very well and sensitively,” the Geneva Sligoman told the Irish Times. “A key is that doctors and emergency rooms are able to recognize and recognize cases.”

With China’s stock markets reopening on Monday after an extended New Year’s celebration, nervousness about the impact of the crisis on the country’s economy is growing.

suspected case

The passenger in Ireland’s first known suspected case arrived on a flight from Moscow and was carried away in an ambulance.

The other passengers were informed in leaflets that they “participated in a flight with a possible case of a new type of corona virus”.

You should be contacted by a public health doctor on Sunday.

They were also instructed to stay at home or in their hotel room when they got sick, “especially due to cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever”, and to call a doctor or 999 and mention that they were on the flight.

As Ireland will not have test facilities for the new virus until next week, the passenger sample must be sent to the UK, where processing time is up to 48 hours.

According to current procedures, in the event of a medical emergency involving a passenger, airline pilots must radio to ground personnel in advance so that the person can receive medical help immediately upon landing.

The Department of Health and the HSE declined to provide information about the incident, and the department said the response to the virus did not provide any information about the activation of protocols “except confirmed cases”.

profiling

On Saturday, Dr. Ryan before profiling certain groups when checking for cases.

“I am aware that we overly associate this disease with China. This is the country where it appeared, but it could have appeared anywhere.”

The swine flu epidemic started in Mexico and Ebola in the Congo.

“China needs our solidarity and recognition of what they have done to fight it right now.” We have to work closely with them. “

“This is a time for facts, not fear. A time of solidarity, not stigma. “

He also pointed out: “Ireland is much more likely to get flu. If you are not vaccinated against flu, there is a higher risk of getting sick and dying.”

While operating temperature tests are performed on passengers arriving at airports in some countries, according to Ryan, WHO does not support entry controls and considers exit controls to be more effective.

“If it’s used as part of a wider package of measures, that’s fine, but entry-level screening alone is definitely not enough.” You can’t just put up a couple of thermal imagers. The actual entry point for cases is likely to be in the general practitioner’s office or in the emergency room when someone shows up. “

Hand hygiene is more useful to prevent the virus from spreading than wearing face masks, he said.

