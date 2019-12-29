advertisement

This week we present our five most popular test drives from last year. Only cars are included, as we are offering our five best test drives for SUVs, trucks, minivans, etc. next week. Here are our five test drives that impressed this writer for the reasons listed in the capsule. We cannot get started in any particular order.

1. 2019 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan: This new generation BMW built in Munich with a longer wheelbase, less weight and perhaps the best appearance in the history of BMWs in the compact class deserves a top 5 ranking. These new 3 Series BMWs are undoubtedly among the best on the market, as the 3 Series BMW lineup gives consumers the chance to own a high quality, handy and stunning looking BMW at a price that I think is under valued $ 42,250 base. This new generation of the 3 Series offers consumers the best of both worlds as the wheelbase is 1.6 inches long and the curb weight is over 100 pounds lighter thanks to the use of lighter yet more stable mounting parts. The new body offers a slight improvement in width and a lower center of gravity, which makes this compact class BMW the best handling of the 3 Series so far. Our tester cost $ 58,770 with all options.

2. Honda Accord 2019: Fresh from a complete redesign and with everything a new generation of Accord should offer. Included are a brand new chassis platform, a 2-inch longer wheelbase, a lower floor stand, and a wider, more spacious interior. Built in Marysville, Ohio, we’ve driven the Top Touring 2.0 Turbo since 1982, but rest assured that the entry-level LX 1.5-liter turbo is well-equipped starting at $ 23,720. Despite the stretched wheelbase, these new 10th generation chords are somewhat shorter and lighter in curb weight. Thanks to the wheelbase extension, the legroom of the rear passengers is improved, while the cargo space is raised to the “Best in Mid Size Class” dimension. Both gas and hybrid models are available. The 2.0-liter Turbo-4 delivers 252 horses and 273 lb.ft. Torque and accelerates as fast as most muscle cars of the 1960s. It is able to drive a quarter mile in the range of 14.2 seconds at 100 mph, and in 5.7 seconds it arrives from zero to 60 seconds. The new Accord with the 2.0 Turbo is a muscle car in family limousine clothing. Our touring tester cost $ 37,028.

3. Cadillac ATS-V Coupé 2019: The Cadillac ATS-V was built in Lansing, Michigan for those looking for high performance and is clearly not for inexperienced drivers. Especially when the ATS-V 464 horses and 445-lb. 1 m of torque is unleashed, everything happens quickly and 100 mph arrive in seconds. Regarding fuel consumption, 17 cities and 25 are listed on the window sticker, which is very good for a high-performance car of this caliber. ATS-V runs on a wheelbase of almost 110 inches, while the twin-turbo V6 is compatible with our tester’s optional 8-speed automatic. However, Cadillac is withdrawing production for some of the cars it is currently producing for 2020, and the ATS-V is one of them. Don’t worry, though, when dealers take orders for the new CT6-V with its all-new 4.6-liter V8 with Blackwing Twin Turbo, which, thanks to its 550-PS design, has a torque of more than 60 kg (627 lb.ft.ft.) Returns. If you want a twin-turbo ATS with the legendary V-mark, now is the time to buy it as it will be gone after 2019’s production. Our tester came to $ 80,775 from a base of $ 67,795.

4, 2019 Lexus ES350: This Lexus sedan will compete in the overcrowded middle class and will be delivered in a performance-oriented F-Sport trim with a starting price of $ 44,035. Calling for it was a spirited feat while still sticking to the Lexus ideology of opulence found in every Lexus assembled. Our F Sport was built in Georgetown, Kentucky and classified as medium by the EPA. It was packed with improvements in comfort and performance, including a color-coordinated front bumper, a sports mesh grille and 19-inch all-season tires with F Sport-specific split five-spoke light-alloy wheels. Under the hood, the ES350 F Sport receives a 3.5-liter V6 that develops 302 horses and 267 torque. The engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic system, which is standard on both the Lexus F Sport 350 and the entry panel 350. With the eight-speed ES350 automatic transmission with paddle switches, driving with the Lexus front-wheel drive is more fun. So if you drive more aggressively, when the times and conditions are right, like on days on the open track, F Sport is indeed a car that you will appreciate. EPA values ​​are good in 22 cities and 31 highways, and F Sport’s more aggressive engine sound is remarkable as the revs increase.

5. 2019 Volkswagen Golf SE 1.4 Turbo: This Volkswagen compact is still one of the most popular cars in this segment. Now in the seventh generation after its debut in 1974, the Golf is available in the sedan, hatchback or small car versions, including the Golf, GTI, Golf R, E-Golf and sports cars. Our tester arrived in SE 4-door dress with a base price of $ 25,245. Getting started with the Golf S sedan is a popular choice for consumers thanks to an affordable entry-level price of $ 21,845. Most notably, even when you enter S trim, you get a forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian blind spot monitoring (front assist) (unlike upgrading the active blind spot) and a rear traffic warning , A completely independent suspension offers excellent grip on all types of roads and conditions. The handling is crisp and precise, a VW business card for years. And just like baby boomers loved all beetles and VW minibuses, the young generation loves all current VW Golf models.

Greg Zyla writes weekly for More Content Now and Gannett Co. Inc. Contact him at greg@gregzyla.com or 303 Roosevelt St., Sayre, PA 18840.

