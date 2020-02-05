advertisement

Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to “Sylvie’s Love,” a romance with Tessa Thompson, a person who knows about the deal.

The film, for which Amazon acquired global rights for a high seven-digit price, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020.

“Sylvie’s Love”, written and directed by Eugene Ashe, is a lush love story in New York City’s cool jazz era that spanned several years in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Thompson plays a powerful role in the film when Ashe infuses his romance for a rich piece of music. “Sylvie’s Love” played in the US drama competition.

The film follows Sylvie (Thompson), who meets up-and-coming saxophonist Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) at a job in her father’s record store in Harlem. After a summer romance that is coming to an end, the two reconnect fatefully a few years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

“Sylvie’s Love” also plays Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King (“The Birth of a Nation”), Alano Miller (“Loving”), Erica Gimpel (“God Friended Me”), Jemima Kirke (“Girls”) and John Magaro ( “The Big Short”), Lance Reddick (“John Wick”), MC Lyte, Regé-Jean Page (“Roots”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“This Is Us”) and Tone Bell (“Little”).

In addition to “Sylvie’s Love”, Amazon acquired the rights to Phyllida Lloyd’s “Herself” in North America during the festival and subsequently spent $ 12 million on Alan Ball’s “Uncle Frank”.

