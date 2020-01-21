advertisement

January 21, 2020 against Johnna Crider

A Tesla owner (TeslaModel11 on Reddit) has created and developed TeslaTheater, a free service for fellow Tesla owners that allows them to open various streaming media apps in full screen instead of just in a small browser window. The maker has verified its functionality on the Model 3, Model S and Model X. He feels it is ready for broader beta testing and feedback. To begin with, he posted this video on Reddit:

How to enable full screen in Tesla Theater

At the bottom of the site you will see “Enable full screen”. Click on the link to activate a temporary solution that starts in full screen. This loads a YouTube screen that takes you back to the interface when you click “Go to site”. As soon as you click on it, you are in full screen in the Tesla Theater interface and all apps and sites that you load remain full screen.

This is not only a great idea, but there are other cool ideas in the Reddit post that are submitted to the developer. One such idea, from NCsquidd22, is the ability to use TeslaTheater to browse dashcam images. It would be easier to use them without having to wait until you get home to connect the USB to a laptop. Another idea was to record Amazon Prime videos and maybe even start a petition to send them to Amazon. Someone else mentioned setting up an HTTPS and the developer said they should look into it. My domain (Ionos) for my website gave me a free SSL certificate with hosting. It seems that this should be easy to add.

