December 23, 2019 Johnna Crider

It is a new year, a new decade and a new Tesla. While we zoom in on 2020, we can look back on the years and see how not only the Tesla company has evolved, but also the website. In 2010 we had no HTML5 and flash websites were all in demand. MySpace was also just starting to bustle. The years 2010 are the decade we are completing, but Tesla’s website history goes back to 2007, so here we will begin. (There was even a time when many thought we would all die in 2012 – Mayan Prophecy – but we survived and luckily Tesla too.)

@ Tesla’s website over the years. To enjoy. https://t.co/BZDhZeDrbE

– Nick Howard👻 (@nickwhoward) December 22, 2019

Thanks to Nick Howard for coming up with this idea.

If we look at the Wayback machine (web archives), we see that in 2007 Tesla only sold the Roadster. The idea was to change perception with an electric vehicle that would go from 0 to 60 km / h in less than 4 seconds. That is what the original Roadster did. Seeing this website reminds me of those days when I thought I was a professional when I used those old website builders. (I used to have a Tripod site for my poetry and I loved it!) This was exactly when the iPhone first came out and we were all still using those Motorola RAZRs.

I had to fight with my Google Chrome extension because it wanted to block the Adobe Flash plug-ins needed to look at the old website history. It was a struggle that I easily won, and you can see the fruits of my labor below if we dive into the Tesla website over the years and compare it to today.

The Tesla website through the years

2007

As Nick Howard indicates below, we can see the older models S and Model X on this site. I don’t think I’ve seen the older model X design before. The “kitten nose” is not as prominent as with the newer designs.

Old S and X designs https://t.co/KKJ0enKkul pic.twitter.com/JXEqMSrL83

– Nick Howard👻 (@nickwhoward) December 22, 2019

In 2007, Michael Marks was the CEO and announced updated range numbers for the Roadster. “Our Vehicle System Engineer takes you behind the scenes of Tesla Roadster performance tests and gives you an idea of ​​the kind of range that you can expect in different driving conditions,” he says.

2010

We see no significant change on the Tesla website until 2010, which is the decade that we are now completing as 2019 ends. In this change we also see options for the Model S. The website has a light background, which is better than the black one, because it makes it easier and faster to load the site.

2012

I think everyone was more concerned about Mayan prophecy than about buying electric vehicles when 2012 was rolling around. It’s kind of funny – many thought the world would end, an alien invasion, or that we would all live like zombies or something.

A big difference is that it looks like a website loaded with a very slow internet connection, which tells me it still had a lot of heavy flash on the website. I have updated the link a few times on my own internet and my neighbor is just making sure my internet was not slow. I have the same image that you see above.

Perhaps the webmaster was not too concerned about the loading time of the website at the time because we would all die in 2012? Who knows?

Despite this, the Tesla website reflects some of its great successes, including the Model S, which is named Motor Trend Car of the Year for 2013.

“For the first time since everyone can remember, this year’s winner was a unanimous choice. No judge doubted the 2013 Motor Trend Car of the Year.” – Motor trend.

There is also information about Tesla Superchargers, the Design Studio, and as you scroll down a little further, you will see various options around the world to view the site.

2016

In 2016, four years after we were all to die, we see a refreshingly modern and beautiful website. Tesla announced that it had Full Self-Driving hardware on all its cars, and it has updated the appearance of the Model S. There is also a link for the Model 3 and Tesla Energy, an indicator that the SolarCity had acquired by that time.

It is a beautiful and simple home page website that immediately draws attention to the subject: a beautiful blue Model S on the highway with the sun behind it. This can be seen as a symbol of Tesla that leads us from the earlier use of ICE vehicles to the future of clean technology.

2019

As you can see, a lot has changed with the design of the website since 2007. Tesla has replaced the logo with TESLA written in the distinctive typography, 7 product lines are now in the menu, including Energy, and the website is beautifully built with responsive design – meaning the website automatically adjusts to the screen of any smartphone , tablet, laptop or desktop computer. We didn’t have this in 2007. At the time, websites were slow to load on mobile devices and it was much easier and more common to do things from a computer. The iPad was also not invented then.

Conclusion

I have not documented every year between 2007 and 2019, otherwise this would be one of those TL; Have been DR messages. But as you can see, the Tesla website has evolved over the years with Tesla. Most importantly, it now has the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, Cybertruck, new Roadster and Energy.

