January 24, 2020 against Johnna Crider

The critics of Tesla deny the stamp press of Gigafactory 3, because they are about many things. Foolish, huh? Part of the FUD related to Tesla’s third giga factory in Shanghai claims that the factory is not real and is not operational. Yes, we are entering flatter territory. But let’s give this a moment.

Critics who believe that Tesla is not really operational in China base their ‘facts’ on the idea that there is no stamping press at Giga 3, so the team in China only assembles vehicles with pre-franked panels from Fremont.

JUST IN: Latest clip from Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory 3 – Stamping. View it below and let us know what you think.

Full video here: https://t.co/SGvLrN8l2M#Tesla #TeslaChina # GF3 # Gigafactory3 #ChinaMade # 中国 # 特斯拉 $ TSLA pic.twitter.com/qPPVXNhlyR

– Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) January 22, 2020

Fortunately, Jay came to Shanghai to shed some light on the real truth. The clip he shared on Twitter is a short version of a longer one that you can watch on YouTube. In this clip there is a very busy stamping press active in the Shanghai Gigafactory. To show you how far these critics will go in their radical conspiracy theories (one would think we are talking about the government here and not about a company), a different image of the Giga 3 printing press was released in the press images of Tesla and the critics all claimed that it was really a photo of the Fremont factory, although the same images showed the bare concrete, a sign that the photo was taken in the Shanghai facility (because the interior was still under construction at the time) ).

This cannot be correct. Hundreds of man-hours have gone into in-depth $ TSLAQ research, consisting of repeating tweets over and over in a carefully crafted echo chamber, stating that there is no stamping at GF3! #Fwaud

– Kim Paquette (@kimpaquette) January 22, 2020

The critics of Tesla are in many cases real, real people. (Some are definitely paid trolls.) Some of these people have prominent, influential roles in the media. These critics have many followers who subscribe to their echo chamber and some even believe that Giga 3 is still a mud field, despite the fact that Tesla has now started delivering Made-In-China Model 3 vehicles from there. It seems that denial has begun and even video and photo evidence cannot free those who insist on throwing away anti-Tesla nonsense.

We also saw misleading claims regarding the production of Tesla Model 3 in Fremont, the demand and deliveries of Model 3 – “parking lots full of unwanted and / or unusable Teslas!”

We saw several pessimistic and conspiratorial claims about the Model 3 years before it was introduced, and about the Model X, and more recently about the acquisition of Tesla from SolarCity, Tesla solar-powered tiles, Tesla gigafabrieks (all), the Tesla Model Y, the Tesla Semi and the Tesla Cybertruck.

If it was a simple case of craziness, it might be less relevant and not worth covering. But the point is that these smear campaigns find their way to many in the audience, who then have incorrect assumptions about Tesla. Some claims don’t go far. Others have a seemingly never-ending series. And they are correct. And if there is ever a serious matter to worry about, Tesla fans won’t believe it because of all these examples of critics who are ‘howling wolfs’. From what we have seen before, even a large news site could pick it up claiming that Tesla does not have a stamp press in Giga 3 and presents it as a possibility. There are crazier things published in some of these stores.

The good news is that larger parts of the market seem to be waking up with the scam. There is much more publicity this year that so many negative hype about Tesla was nonsense. Starting this year, Tesla’s sellers have lost billions of dollars this month by betting against TSLA. Large money movers have decided that they have heard enough from the FUD and are not buying it. As a small Tesla investor, I certainly say, keep believing that there is no stamp press at the Tesla factory in Shanghai – all of us who are tall will say Tesla as the trolls have told me in the past: “Thanks for your money. ”

