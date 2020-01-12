advertisement

January 12, 2020

Tesla concepts of mobility outgrown older brands from the day the first Tesla entered the market. The new company did not fit into an existing lock of the car manufacturer. Tesla conceptually jumped away from the crowd and landed on his feet.

Complete stack disturbance

Matt Pressman, co-founder of EVANNEX, has noted how Tesla’s “full stack” approach has disrupted the automotive industry. Chris Dixon, venture capitalist from Silicon Valley, quoted: “The old approach to startups was to sell or license their new technology to established operators. The new, full-stack approach is to build a complete, end-to-end product or service that bypasses existing and other competitors. “

So in a similar business way to Apple, but otherwise Tesla is clearly more involved in all things related to Tesla vehicles – battery factories, vehicle factories, stores, charging infrastructure and much more.

The complete pile of disruptions may have originally come from pure need, not just priming for more profit, but the latter has contributed to the innovation.

The Spring also notes Tesla’s atypical business model by emphasizing the potential of Tesla Services.

Tesla hardware

Starting with the most obvious, Tesla produces a lot of the hardware in its vehicles – body panels, battery packs, seats, electric motors, computers for Full Self Driving capabilities, infotainment systems and even the air conditioning ventilation system.

By making so much hardware yourself, Tesla can ensure that everything works well and plays well together. Tesla can also iterate quickly and change products if necessary. Tesla is known to continuously improve its vehicles.

Tesla software

Instead of distributing it to Apple or Google, Tesla is fully responsible for the software that goes into its infotainment systems, Autopilot, app and even how the wipers work. Tesla is also building a neural network system that is expected to help Tesla vehicles improve their ability to drive better and better over time, and hopefully sooner to be safer than a normal person.

Tesla insurance

One of the newest services that Tesla has started with is insurance. As insurance companies are generally not responsible for the greater safety of a Tesla and may not understand the costs properly, Tesla began offering insurance to owners in California. The option seems to go well, but many assume that Tesla will ultimately be able to offer completely unparalleled insurance packages due to the data it collects. See our Tesla Insurance archives for more information on this subject.

Tesla repair service

The Tesla business model embodies service in a new way, just as it views the whole experience of vehicle ownership in a new light.

Tesla service is a non-profit company. CEO Elon Musk has said a handful of times that he does not want service to be a profit-driven part of the company, because it encourages solving problems that are not there to solve problems.

As with all things, Tesla strives to make the customer happier when they leave than when they arrived. This Tesla owner below – of two Teslas – still seems satisfied despite his discomfort. He still laughs at his Teslas.

Below is a Tesla service video from Tesla itself.

Tesla Supercharging

In the past, you bought cars from car manufacturers and another company traded completely with refueling, which meant that large oil companies could make absurd profits. How wonderful to put an end to that. With a Tesla you can make almost any car journey in the United States, Europe and some other markets with only Tesla Superchargers.

Tesla is also the gas station infrastructure for its buyers and offers lightning-fast Tesla Superchargers. EVgo, Electrify America, Clipper Creek, ChargePoint and many more companies are of course there. But for Tesla drivers, the Tesla Supercharging network is top.

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the transition of the world to sustainable energy.

Charles Morris explains that the vertical integration of Tesla was not initially sought there. Yet it is here to stay. The ecosystems of Tesla have become something very different from the ecosystems of the manufacturers of fossil vehicles. Tesla’s new concepts of electric mobility in combination with the ever-increasing software are sliding Tesla in a different direction than other car manufacturers.

If Tesla had only been a large battery company or a software company within the automotive industry, the disruption would have been in small pieces – not great market changes and planetary changes. Tesla’s full stack integration creates a completely different reality.

