advertisement

Cars

31 December 2019 Steve Hanley

advertisement

According to the Jerusalem Post, Tesla will start selling its cars in Israel in January 2020. As elsewhere, the company will offer its vehicles online to customers and in Tesla stores, where people can come to learn more about the company’s car representatives on the site. Prices in Israel have not yet been announced.

The first store is said to open in January in the popular Ramat Aviv Mall in Tel Aviv. That makes Tesla the first foreign car manufacturer to sell directly to the public in Israel instead of using the services of a designated importer.

In November Tesla registered Tesla Motors Israel Ltd. as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Israeli government, according to the daily business news website Globes. In December it published an opening for a person in charge of the Israeli operation. That person will be based in Tel Aviv and responsible for “directing the service, sales and delivery strategy and activities in Israel,” Tesla said.

Additional responsibilities are hiring a local workforce, maintaining contacts with the government where necessary, engaging suppliers to assist in setting up the market, developing the local market and participating in the “strategic design of our footprint for the charging infrastructure in the market to enable sales and engage customers. “

Currently, a list of locations in the United States is used on the Tesla website to a Supercharger in Tel Aviv. There are, however, different locations in nearby Jordan. Expect Tesla to become proactive as soon as possible in starting up a Supercharger network in Israel.

In fact, we know Elons Musk’s preference to be up-to-date with his game anytime and anywhere, probably there are crews installing the first Tesla Supercharger locations while we speak. Given that Israel is blessed with abundant sunshine, it would be no surprise if some or all of them were supplied with electricity from solar panels.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement