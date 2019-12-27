advertisement

Soon the world’s shortest car company will begin distributing cars built in China.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Tesla will begin making the first deliveries of its Chinese Model 3 sedans on Monday.

These would be the first Tesla vehicles manufactured within China and would benefit from lowering tariffs on Tesla’s second-largest market, after the United States.

The electric vehicles will come from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, which received a $ 1.4 billion injection from local Chinese banks earlier this week.

The company will also receive the benefit of a government purchase incentive of up to $ 3,600 per car.

While the Tesla plant in China is its first outside the United States, another is currently under development in Germany.

