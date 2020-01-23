advertisement

Cars

January 23, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

advertisement

We publish many sales reports here on CleanTechnica. It is fun, fascinating and exciting to publish graphs about the increasing sales of electric vehicles in specific country markets, in specific segments of those markets and sometimes even worldwide. Personally, however, I think the biggest story in this arena is how many electric vehicles compete with conventional, polluting, fossil-powered vehicles on a global scale. After all, it is global CO2 emissions that we must reduce. We need to see transport electrified worldwide, not just in the The Netherlands and Norway.

We recently published a great article about that topic global sales of electric vehicles versus global sales of fossil fuel vehicles, that will certainly be one of my favorite stories of the year. That’s as good as it goes in this industry. However, the problem with that analysis is that we still have very few competing electric vehicle models in the eyes of consumers, and they do not compete in all classes. That is why I was curious to see how I took it a step further but kept it at a global level The world’s leading EV brand compared to its premium-class competitors worldwide. That is of course Tesla, which in 2019 sold much more electric cars than any other company. Model 3 only sold every other automaker through a landslide.

Comparing the sale of Tesla vehicles with the sale of pick-ups and compact budget cars is too much a comparison between apples and oranges, but comparing the sale of Tesla with the sale of the best luxury car brands in the world brings us in an interesting area. These comparisons should also become much more interesting in the coming years, because Tesla is rolling out the Model Y (which is in the very popular crossover segment) and the Cybertruck (which you might want to call a pickup or a large SUV) how you will use it). I think the comparisons will also become more interesting as the global awareness of EVs and Tesla grows, and launching them at an early stage will help us to follow the market changes that occur more closely.

Tesla vs. Porsche vs. Jaguar Land Rover

I start with a comparison between Tesla and two of the brands and companies closest to Tesla in global car sales.

Tesla now has more than twice as much annual sales as Jaguar, but still 190,000 fewer sales than Jaguar Land Rover. We will see what this matchup will look like in the coming years when Tesla rolls out the Model Y and Cybertruck.

While Porsche had approximately 10,000 more sales than Tesla in 2018, Tesla rushed by and had almost 90,000 more sales in 2019.

Note: the graph above is interactive. It may not display properly on some devices. If it’s not good for you, I recommend viewing it on another computer (preferably one that doesn’t fit in your pocket). Alternatively you can view the static graph here.

Tesla versus Audi, BMW and Mercedes

Bigger names in the luxury car world are the German big 3 – Audi, BMW and Mercedes. So, to get this broader perspective, I threw Audi, BMW, BMW Group (including MINI vehicles) and Mercedes-Benz in the graph above.

It is clear that there is still a long way to go for Tesla to overtake Audi, BMW and Mercedes. As you can see when you compare the figures for 2018 and 2019, each of those brands saw their global sales grow in 2019. Tesla takes some sales from these automakers – there’s no doubt about that – but it doesn’t take enough to get noticed in it great schedule of things. The only thing we can really say at the beginning of 2020 is that Tesla must have slowed their growth to some extent.

Note: the graphs above and in the following section are interactive. They may not display properly on some devices. If they are not good for you, I recommend looking at another computer (preferably one that does not fit in your pocket). Alternatively you can view the static graphs here (graph above) and here (the following table).

Tesla versus BMW plug-in vehicles

Finally, in the sales reports at the end of the year, BMW Group mentions its sale of “electrified vehicles”. Electric vehicles are what BMW calls cars with a plug, but not only fully electric vehicles (that is only the BMW i3 and recently the MINI Electric). The majority of BMW’s sales of electric vehicles comes from the iPerformance models, which have relatively small batteries for electric driving at short distances before a gasoline or diesel engine starts.

There are many people who argue for hours about one side or the other of the case for or against plug-in hybrids. I will not delve into this, but I find a comparison of Tesla sales versus BMW electric vehicles an interesting comparison now, because it contrasts these competing ideologies and technological methods in the real world. In fact, both brands are known as sporty, often have similar specifications and usually compete in the same classes (although Tesla has to participate in the popular small SUV / crossover class, which will happen in the coming months and quarters thanks to the Y model) .

You can see that Tesla has the clear advantage here and it has grown considerably in the past year. There were more than twice as many Tesla sales in 2019 than BMW electric vehicles, and BMW electric vehicles sold essentially from 2018 to 2019, while Tesla sales increased year after year from 245,000 to 367,000.

I would bet on fully electric vehicles, such as Tesla and Volkswagen, but we will see how sales comparisons break out in the coming years.

Do you have more thoughts about these comparisons? Do you have other specific comparisons that you want to see? Let us know.

For more Tesla sales or EV sales reports, visit our new source page: cleantechnica.com/tesla-sales/

Do you want to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S or Model X? Feel free to use my reference code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404. Or not. Always use the code of the owner who helped you the most when choosing a Tesla, imho.

You can also get a $ 250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use of a referral code when reserving a Cybertruck or Model Y.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society to help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









advertisement