Cars

January 3, 2020 Johnna Crider

Tesla was the best performing car stock of the 2010s in terms of stock price growth, and the 2020s want to continue the trend based on the first few days.

A recent Bloomberg article indicates that Tesla was the best performing car stock of the decade. Tesla became IPO in 2010. What did you do ten years ago? In 2010 I lived in Atlanta and prepared to be there for my mother when she had open heart surgery. I had a difficult way ahead of me – one that led me to where I am now. I knew nothing about Tesla, shares, was not even married and had just started winding. I wish someone had gone back in time to tell me that I had to invest in Tesla. Maybe I had avoided some of those hardships – or maybe not.

Unfortunately, here I am today, with my few shares that I bought last year when several people on Twitter who mocked themselves with TSLAQ mocked and said, “Thanks for the money,” while insinuating that I was stupid. I had faith and it is bearing fruit, not only for me, but also for other investors who believed in Tesla. In 2010, when Tesla was made public, people laughed and shook their heads in disbelief. Yet we are here, 10 years later, looking at the amazing performance of Tesla.

An achievement not mentioned in the article is so huge that people forget that Tesla did this – perhaps because of the pitfall of the Cybertruck revelation. Tesla made a deal with China, even though our country was in a trade war with China. Tesla became the only foreign company in China to have full ownership of its factory. This is really a big problem. It shows that China, despite trade issues between China and the US, believes in Elon Musk and wants to be an important part of its long-term story and success.

Another achievement that Tesla has achieved is that it surpassed every car manufacturer on the planet. As the article says, it is “the undisputed champion of total return, revenue growth and shareholder value in the long run.”

Model 3 has sold out every vehicle from Germany or elsewhere in the American luxury market, which shows that consumers not only want electric vehicles, but also more a single Tesla model than another luxury car (car or SUV).

Tesla today has a value of $ 80 billion – just behind that of Volkswagen ($ 98 billion). Other comments from the article regarding Tesla’s stock, somewhat updated for changes in recent days, are:

Tesla is worth 35% more than GM Tesla has more than twice the market capitalization of Ford (which is $ 36.5 billion) Tesla’s sales have risen 52 times compared to the rest of the industry

Major short sellers of Tesla remained bearish at TSLA at the end of 2019. I believe they continue to be wrong because Tesla continues to rise and reform the automotive industry. I also believe that people who go short to Tesla shares do so blindly and that they fundamentally misunderstand Tesla because they think it is a car manufacturer who commits fraud. Perhaps Tesla will continue to rise over the next decade, they will change their mind about this. I will definitely buy more shares in Tesla. (Note: this is not investment advice. We do not offer investment advice.)

About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









