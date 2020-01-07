advertisement

January 7, 2020

It seems that my phone warns me every day that Tesla shares have reached a new high. Today it sent me a message that it has increased another 3.88% to $ 469.06, a price that is actually a bit lower than what it is today as I write this.

Since November 22, the day after Cybertruck’s unveiling, the stock has risen more than $ 130 or 27%. It has been quite a run. But as I said with an article on December 19, no one seems to know exactly why.

As I write this, I am browsing through articles again to explain this, with the focus on news today that the Chinese factory has opened (which actually did not happen today, but okay) and that Credit Suisse had an analyst who had his price target raised for the shares from $ 200 to $ 340.

However, I think a few things should be noted. The first is that movements such as Credit Suisse should not move the market alone. Rarely does a single analyst get into the market. ARK Invest has been around for years with its bullthesis about Tesla, and yet the stock moved on days when no one pointed to those arguments and said they were not convincing enough. Has anything changed at Tesla?

Instead, we see analysts ‘hats’. When a company like Credit Suisse has a $ 200 price on Tesla shares, people who look at it that Credit Suisse doesn’t know what it is doing, because placing a $ 200 price of a share currently traded at $ 460+ makes you look crazy and people who are supposed to consider your investment strategies to be healthy believe that you may not know what is going on.

In short, analysts who expected Tesla’s figures to look bad, resulting in a fall in the share price, are now changing their melody to try not to look so bad. There is a lot of shepherds because there are so few institutions that really stick their neck out with big guesses. In fact, Credit Suisse sets the medium-term outlook for the stock somewhere between $ 165 and $ 700.

I find such groups almost useless in trying to determine what is going on with shares. It would be the same as saying, hey, I think the restaurant down the street that sits 100 can earn $ 1 million gross tonight or earn nothing, but it’s likely to make an amount between those two numbers.

Of course I would usually be right – as long as the restaurant is open and one person eats there, it would earn some money, and unless the restaurant serves stupidly expensive food, it won’t earn $ 1 million a night. That is why I am almost always right and people who look at my estimates can assume that I am smart even though I do not analyze anything of interest.

I feel that far too many analysts are doing this, and I think my point is here, if you read people who don’t make big guesses and their reasons, you probably shouldn’t be too sure about your investments. Reading ARK Invest versus a Tesla bear and comparing and contrasting the points of both is much more valuable, I think, than looking at Credit Suisse or one of the regular brokers and going: “Yes, it will probably be worth something in the future, but who knows how much? “

So what do I think?

With that build-up, I feel that I have to make a bold statement about why the stock is so far, but I think we are in a very simple situation here. Tesla has had some good news in a relatively short order. At the same time, the so-called “competition” is consistently proving that it cannot really “compete” with Tesla on … well, much of everything.

Moreover, the more I and others dig into the company, the more the news only gets better. The car industry of Tesla is ahead of everyone in electric mobility. Its autonomy, whether you think it’s going to win or not, seems to be considerably undervalued (Waymo, some analysts claim, is now worth $ 105 billion, which is still $ 20 billion more than Tesla as a whole company worth is). Most analysts don’t even look at the non-automatic part of the company, which in itself could be worth as much or more in the future.

But although I personally think that Tesla still has a way to climb, I think that this current run is mainly driven by short sellers.

Tesla has a large short-term interest rate against it – currently sitting at almost 20% even after the run-up. How shorting works, to make it as simple as possible, is that you borrow and sell someone’s shares, with the intention of buying those shares again and giving them back to the lender after the price has fallen. But if that share goes up, you may have to buy it for a higher price to give it back to the person from whom you borrowed it.

If you saw Tesla sinking this summer and thought you wanted to make some easy money, you decided to start shortening. How it usually works for smaller investors is that you need to have enough cash with you at any time to cover your short position. So, for a simplistic explanation, if I were to shorten 100 Tesla shares to $ 200 and had $ 2500 in my account, I would be fine keeping those shares unless the stock price hit $ 450, at which point I would be forced to cover my position , which means that the share needs to be rebuilt and the $ 2500 in the process lost. Or I could add more money to the bill instead, hoping that the stock would fall back before I had to buy it again, leaving me with less capital to invest elsewhere.

For a $ 200 share, having $ 250 on your account to cover it would typically be more capital than you would need in the event of a big raise – how many shares will increase by 125% in 125 short time? So that seems safe to me.

Well, if you have a short position that at one point was almost 1/3 of the company’s shares, you run the risk of shorts covering their position and starting a chain reaction in the process. As noted above, when a person who has shorted the stock decides to cover his position, he must buy the shares – if enough people start with that, the stock price becomes higher, covering more shorts, making the stock price higher, That …

I think you understand.

Some of the groups that aggressively cut Tesla may not do this to make money, but instead try to instigate uncertainty about the future of electric mobility, such as oil companies. Anyone who has to care about his profit, however, needs to think about what to do with regard to TSLA. Although the short-term interest has not diminished too much lately, it has not risen much either, which tells me that we have the group with overburdened coverage, and then a new group will not understand what this big run is about, thus shorting the stock and expecting a dip towards a price closer to what those analysts who supposedly move the market up predict.

So what I expect to see happen is that we continue to see the stock rise on small pieces of noise, while more and more shorts are forced to cover some time in the future, and then in short, we will see that the stocks are a bit fall back in price.

However, do not take this as advice. Such a short pinch movement can be extremely volatile. It is just as well possible that Tesla could go up to $ 600 / share (those who are currently jumping back to reduce inventory) because it is that the run may be over tomorrow and we can drop 15% or more when the shorts need no longer to be covered and the market settles down a bit.

These types of runs are not linked to valuation or anything else. I may be optimistic about the future of Tesla (and I am), but I feel that this run is not caused by a group of people who suddenly ‘find out’ and instead by a group of people who thought that it was an easy target to fall short.

Don’t forget the fund managers

Apart from the shorts, I have the feeling that there is another group to thank – and those are fund managers. At the end of the year, fund managers often try to buy some high-profile, high-performing stocks to show how they are ahead of the market. When we looked at Tesla in December, it had risen a lot, making it a goal for fund managers to buy to try and show their shareholders how the latest trends are going. At the end of the quarter, before funds report their ownership, this is another form of ‘hats’ that has very little real value for everyone, but can benefit from equities in a very good way.

Conclusion

So there you have it. I have used more than 1500 words to describe that I think we are not on the run, not because of the biggest news from Tesla lately, but because of short sellers, with a little help from fund managers who really helped to to get going. Where the ride will end, I don’t know, but for a while here it’s hard to make any statement about where I expect the supply will settle. I could throw away a “blue sky” number for Tesla of $ 5000 / share or whatever, or I could suggest a number like $ 300 after the short squeeze is over to try and make myself look smart, but that is not my style.

Instead, I will just say that I expect this roller coaster to become much more volatile before things calm down. And it’s a fun ride to watch.

denial

I am a Tesla shareholder who has purchased shares in the previous 12 months. Research I do for articles, including this article, can force me to increase or decrease equity positions. However, I will not do this within 48 hours after an article is published in which I discuss issues that I believe could materially affect the share price. I do not believe that my vote could or should affect the share price in itself, and I strongly warn everyone to use my work as your only data point to choose to invest or sell in a company. My articles are my opinion, formulated with the help of research based on publicly available data. However, my research or conclusions may be incorrect.

