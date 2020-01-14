advertisement

Cars

January 14, 2020 Steve Hanley

advertisement

Breaking news!

According to Twitter user Alter Viggo, Tesla submitted certification papers to the California Air Resources Board for Model Y on January 9. Why is that news? Because in 2017, Tesla started delivering Model 3 sedans to customers 25 days after it submitted similar Model 3 certification papers to CARB.

Conclusion? Deliveries of Model Y begin in February, about 5 months earlier than the announced schedule of Elon Musk for the summer of 2020, and similar to what some in our team have been expecting since October. This, people, is really a big problem. SUVs are the white hot segment of the new passenger car market and if the EV revolution is real, it should also include the cars that people want to buy the most.

“Potentially huge BREAKING NEWS”

Deliveries of model Y will happen next month?!

Tesla published a Model Y CARB certificate on January 9. Tesla signed the LR RWD Model 3’s certificate on July 3, 2017. That was 25 days before the first deliveries on July 28. $ TSLA #ModelY https://t.co/SpewAUyUKb

– Alter Viggo (@AlterViggo) January 13, 2020

Twitter used Ryan McCaffery and added this handy piece: “We already know that there will be Founders Series Ys (there were no Founders 3s) and that those Founders cars are Performance models. So the fact that this offer is for PY, confirms your hypothesis. ”In other words, this can only be for a limited number of Model Ys (which can be built by hand), while real production and deliveries begin in the following months or quarters.

Anyway, things are getting better for Tesla. The EV revolution is about to launch, with Tesla at the forefront of the future.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ABa3FK6At0 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMJuw_bqaaI (/ embed)

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement